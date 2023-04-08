Dubai: Prizes worth Dh250,000 given away at region's largest Easter egg hunt

The Abu Dhabi-based airline launches the promotion to celebrate new passenger service system as well as its 20th anniversary
Hundreds of parents and their young ones turned up at Dubai Parks and Resorts as early as 7am on Saturday to participate in what was touted as the region’s largest egg hunt activity. Amid the festive mood all around, children were given lots of free candy and white Easter-themed paper bags for the activity.
Filipino national Ivan came with his wife and eight-month-old son Zaiden a little after 7am. “The event was only supposed to start at 8.30am but we came early as we wanted to get here and take our own time,” said Ivan. “We are glad we came early because the event started earlier than expected.”
As soon as the gate opened, parents and children rushed in with their bags and started the hunt. Over 100,000 colourful eggs holding hidden prizes worth Dh200,000 were strewn all across the destination.
Ivan and his family collected 250 eggs and won a voucher for an Easter brunch at the Lapita Resort for four. “We are super happy and excited,” he said. “We are glad we were able to do such a fun activity with Zaiden on Easter. Obviously, he won’t remember much of it but we have taken a lot of photos to show him when he’s older.”
Scattered across the entire destination from Riverland to Legoland and Motiongate, other prizes included theme park tickets and overnight stays at Lapita Hotel, along with tickets to The Green Planet and JumpX, and meal vouchers for The Keg and Viva Ristorante.
With several food stalls, fun events, and the opportunity to visit the theme parks at DPR, several families took advantage of the egg hunt to plan an action-packed weekend. Several children came dressed for the occasion wearing bunny hairbands, tutu skirts, and even costumes.
For many families, it was a fun morning to create memories. Maltese national Peter had come with his family at around 8am. He and his daughter Mariya had collected hundreds of eggs. “We don’t know how many we have collected,” said Peter. “My wife is on the other side and she also has a similar amount. We will get together and then count probably.”
Little Mariya said she had a lot of fun hunting for eggs at the park. “My parents and I went all around the park,” she said. “See I have so many coloured eggs.”
To add more fun to the Easter celebrations, the park had dinosaur mascots as well as mannequins of little dinos hatching out of eggs. Children gathered around the playful dinosaurs from Dino Mania for the perfect photo opportunity.
However, some parents were disappointed as the event started earlier than expected. Indian expat Akanksha who had come with her husband and son said she had been looking forward to the event. “The event was supposed to start at 8.30am,” she said. “I came around 8.15am and all the eggs had already been opened. My son was disappointed that he didn’t win any prizes, but it is what it is. We collected a few coloured eggs for him to take home as a keepsake.”
