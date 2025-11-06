Dubai: New waterpark with region’s largest pool to open soon

A new waterpark featuring the region’s largest pool will soon open in Dubai. The inaugural dates for the Oasis Bay Waterpark, which will be located inside Dubai Parks and Resorts (DPR), will be announced shortly.

“It will be a one-of-a-kind waterpark,” said Rami Mashini, VP of Sales at Dubai Holdings Entertainment (DHE). “Hopefully, soon we will announce the opening date.”

He was speaking on the sidelines of the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, where DHE is at the stand of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. He added that there was a lot of focus on transforming Riverland in DPR into one of “the most advanced family entertainment centres in the region” and that they were adding several attractions to the park.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mashini mentioned archery and axe-throwing as two of the activities visitors can experience. “We (also have) go-karting, an immersive experience called Perplex City, an escape room called The Hidden Chambers and several new restaurants." He added that the park will feature laser shows at night as well. Small businesses will also be welcomed to sell their goods at bazaars at Riverland.

"The aim for next year is that it should become a family entertainment center,” he said.

DHE is an entertainment and hospitality organisation owns and operates 17 entertainment and media companies including Global Village, Ain Dubai, Coca Cola Arena and Roxy Cinema.

Global Village all year round?

Rami confirmed that despite Global Village being the huge success it is, there were no plans to make the destination an all-year-round attraction. “Global Village is mainly outdoors, and it has a very busy schedule,” he said. “Right now, it operates seven months a year. To keep it at its best, we need at least two to three months during the year to enhance, build, and develop it to improve the customer journey. So, the plan is to keep it as it is.”

He added that the aim of the entertainment destination, which is celebrating an iconic Season 30 this year, is to beat the visitor numbers of last season, which stood at 10.5 million. “If you take this number of visitors and divide it into the number of months we operate, it puts us in one of the top five attractions in the world,” he said.

Ultra luxurious experience trend

Rami said that he was seeing an increase in demand for ultra luxurious experiences as well as glamping. To meet this demand, DHE has launched several new attractions. The T-Rex glamping project recently launched at DPR offers 65 family tents, BBQ options, and free park access.

The company also has a premium butler-guided experience inside the Burj Al Arab, where guests also have the option of picking an exclusive gold beverage along with the tour. Apart from these, DHE is planning a new space camp experience as well as desert safari to broaden its offerings.