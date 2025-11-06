Dubai: No plans to run Global Village all year-round, says top official

There are currently no plans to make Global Village an all-year round destination, despite its resounding popularity. This was confirmed by a top official of Dubai Holdings Entertainment (DHE) which runs the destination.

"Global Village is mainly outdoors, and it has a very busy schedule,” said Rami Mashini, VP of Sales at DHE. “Right now, it operates seven months a year. To keep it at the best, we need at least two to three months during the year to enhance, build, and develop it to improve the customer journey. So, the plan is to keep it as it is.”

He was speaking on the sidelines of the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, where DHE is at the stand of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

He added that the aim of the entertainment destination, which is celebrating an iconic Season 30 this year, is to beat the visitor numbers of last season, which stood at 10.5 million. “If you take this number of visitors and divide it into the number of months we operate, it puts us in one of the top five attractions in the world,” he said.

Transforming Riverland

Rami said that there was a lot of focus on transforming Riverland in Dubai Parks and Resorts into one of “the most advanced family entertainment centers in the region” and that they were adding several attractions to the park.

“If you go to Riverland, there is archery and axe throwing,” he said. “We are also doing go-karting, immersive experience Perplex city, an escape room The Hidden Chambers and several new restaurants. We also have laser shows at night and we are helping some small businesses to do some bazaars at Riverland. The aim for next year is that it should become a family entertainment center.”

He said that there were several exciting projects that will be added to the park and those would be announced in due course. Last year, the football-themed Real Madrid World was opened there with a 460-feet amusement ride and the region’s first wooden roller coaster which captures the emotions of the Real Madrid journey.

DHE is an entertainment and hospitality organization owns and operates 17 entertainment and media companies including Global Village, Ain Dubai, Coca Cola Arena, and Roxy Cinema.

New luxury offerings

Rami said that he was seeing an increase in demand for ultra luxurious experiences as well as glamping. To meet this demand, DHE has launched several new attractions. The T-Rex glamping project recently launched at DPR offers 65 family tents, BBQ options, and free park access.

The company also has a premium butler-guided experience inside the Burj Al Arab, where guests also have the option of picking an exclusive gold beverage along with the tour. Apart from these, DHE is also planning a new space camp experience as well as desert safari to broaden its offerings.