Dubai Municipality inspects food safety, quality at Global Village

With UAE residents flocking to Global Village, Dubai Municipality is inspecting the quality of food and other products at the popular destination, to ensure public safety.

Dubai authorities monitored over 51,000 food units, 49 shipments, and issued over 200 exhibitor permits at Global Village.

The Municipality uses advanced tech to ensure quality and compliance with local and global standards.