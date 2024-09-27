Dubai Miracle Garden opens September 28; cheaper tickets for residents announced

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 1:46 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 1:51 PM

Flowers at Dubai Miracle Garden (DMG) are once again in full bloom, and the favourite family theme park will re-open its doors for Season 13 on Saturday, September 28.

Entry fee has now also become cheaper for UAE residents, DMG confirmed to Khaleej Times on Friday. By showing their Emirates ID, adults and children can enter the floral park for Dh60 each – down by Dh5 from last year’s price of Dh65. Kids below three years old can enter for free.

For tourists and non-UAE residents, however, ticket prices have gone up by Dh5 – now priced at Dh100 for adults and Dh85 for children. Those who are below three years old are also free, even if they are not UAE residents.

DMG said they will start accepting online booking from September 28

Touted as the largest natural flower garden in the world, DMG showcases every year more than 150 million natural flowers of about 120 varieties. The garden has different themes, inspired by popular events and famous characters such as the Smurfs.