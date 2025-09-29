First look at Dubai Miracle Garden 2025: 150 million flowers bloom as tunes ring out

Dubai Miracle Garden, dubbed the world’s largest flower garden and home to more than 150 million blooms, opened its doors once more for its 14th season.

Schoolchildren in pristine uniforms stood in arrangement as a school marching band rang out to the tune of Mamma Mia by ABBA, welcoming both first timers and regulars.

Despite the humidity, residents and tourists alike strolled through the iconic heart-shaped entrance, down to the massive replica of an Emirates airplane, all strewn with charming flowers in pink, yellow, white, and purple.

The wide array of flowers are fresh, planted only two to three weeks ago, Group CEO of Miracle Garden Mohammed Zaher Hammadih told Khaleej Times.

Flower maintenance

The Group CEO said that the different varieties of blooms are taken care of year-round, despite their closure during the summer months. “We have a state-of-the-art irrigation system. There is a lot of work and attention to details so that the garden is beautiful and blooming at the time of opening.”

“In the summer, the whole garden is disassembled and replanted. During the season, the flowers change more than once. Every time you visit the garden, you see new flowers and new plants,” he added.