Dubai Miracle Garden announces opening date for Season 14

With cooler days ahead of us, people are once again expected to be out and about, enjoying outdoor activities and communing with nature. Parks, gardens, and other attractions will once again be teeming with visitors, and one of Dubai’s favourite family theme parks is reopening next week.

“Dubai Miracle Garden will once again open its gates to a world of wonder on Monday (September 29), unveiling Season 14 with enchanting new themes and delightful surprises waiting to be discovered,” Eng. Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, CEO of Dubai Miracle Garden, told Khaleej Times on Friday.

“Season after season, Dubai Miracle Garden has become a place where families, friends, and travellers from around the world gather to share moments of beauty and connection,” he added, assuring: “Season 14 continues that journey with surprises designed to touch every soul.”

Located in Al Barsha South 3, Dubai Miracle Garden is a floral wonderland with more than 150 million blooming flowers, artistic landscapes, and record-breaking installations. Every year, the garden unveils fresh concepts, inviting people to explore “fantastical floral landscapes that transport them to a realm of wonder and joy.”

Hammadih said visitors will truly enjoy as they “stroll through the colourful paths and encounter new floral masterpieces that blend art, nature, and technology.”

Dubai Miracle Garden is open on weekdays from 9am to 9pm; and weekends from 9am to 11pm. Tickets are available online and onsite. UAE residents enjoy special discounts.