Dubai: Global Village to ring in New Year with 7 fireworks shows; timings announced

Families, couples and ladies are welcome to join the seven-fold celebrations from 4pm to 3am
Photo: Supplied
The Global Village's signature New Year's Eve extravaganza returns this year: The festival park will ring in 2025 seven times with seven fireworks shows.
Families, couples and ladies are welcome to join the seven-fold NYE celebrations from 4pm to 3am on Tuesday, December 31.
Here are the timings for the seven countdowns and seven fireworks shows:
Spectators will have the finest moments to wave goodbye to 2024 and welcome 2025 with an electrifying DJ performance, set to energise the Global Village’s Main Stage.
More to follow