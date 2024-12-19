Dubai: Global Village to ring in New Year with 7 fireworks shows; timings announced

Photo: Supplied

The Global Village's signature New Year's Eve extravaganza returns this year: The festival park will ring in 2025 seven times with seven fireworks shows.

Families, couples and ladies are welcome to join the seven-fold NYE celebrations from 4pm to 3am on Tuesday, December 31.

Here are the timings for the seven countdowns and seven fireworks shows: 8pm

9pm

10pm

10.30pm

11pm

12am

1am Spectators will have the finest moments to wave goodbye to 2024 and welcome 2025 with an electrifying DJ performance, set to energise the Global Village’s Main Stage.

More to follow