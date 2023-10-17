Dubai: Global Village ticket prices, timings, fireworks schedule; all you need to know

The popular multicultural destination opens for its 28th season tomorrow — a full week before it usually does every year

Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 3:31 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 3:53 PM

Entry tickets to Dubai’s Global Village are now available for booking via the park’s app and website. The popular multicultural destination opens for its 28th season on Wednesday, October 18 — a full week before it usually does every year. On day one, gates open to the public at 6pm.

With two types of tickets offered, prices have been increased this season. Visitors get a 10 per cent discount if they book online. These are the rates:

Value tickets: Dh25 at the gate; and Dh22.5 online

Valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays), they are expected to encourage weekday visits. Last year, the ticket was priced at Dh20 at the gate and Dh18 online.

Any day tickets: Dh30 at the gate; and Dh27 online

These tickets give visitors the flexibility to use them on any day of the week, including weekends and public holidays. Last year, the ticket was priced at Dh25 at the gate and Dh22.5 online.

Senior citizens, children aged under three and people of determination and one companion enter for free. The tickets are valid for a single entry during Season 28.

Tickets to attractions

Visitors get free access to all the pavilions and enjoy shows and entertainment on the Global Village stages for free with their entry tickets. However, some attractions cost a premium:

Stunt show: Dh20

Cyber City Stunt Show is set in the year 2075 and features flying bikes, LED-covered police cars and a tank.

Ripley's Believe It Or Not: Dh45

The first 'Odditorium' in the region is home to a host of eccentric displays.

Timings

According to the park’s website, operating hours generally are:

- Sunday to Wednesday: 4pm to 12am

- Thursday to Saturday and public holidays: 4pm to 1am.

- Tuesdays, except those falling on a public holiday, are reserved for families and women.

Pavilions

The destination is most famous for its country-themed pavilions. These showcase their respective countries’ culture, food, clothes and performances.

This year, Global Village has listed 27 pavilions on its website. Popular ones include Turkey, Japan, Europe, Egypt, India, Pakistan and Africa.

Fireworks

The sky above the destination will light up with fireworks every Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Shows and performances

Season 28 will feature over 40,000 shows and 400 performers. These include AINJAA that will drum through Global Village; Philippine troupe and America’s Got Talent alumni, Urban Crew; Fusion Japan team with its tumbling, hip-hop, and physical feats; and the Dhol Foundation from the United Kingdom that will fuse South Asian drumming with Celtic music.