Dubai: Global Village opens sales for Season 30 VIP packs

Global Village has opened sales for its Season 30 VIP and Mega Packs through Coca-Cola Arena’s official site, with prices ranging from Dh1,800 to Dh7,550. One lucky buyer stands a chance to win a cheque for Dh30,000.

Here are the pack prices:

Diamond VIP Pack: Dh7,550

Platinum VIP Pack: Dh3,400

Gold VIP Pack: Dh2,450

Silver VIP Pack: Dh1,800

Mega Gold Pack: Dh4,900

Mega Silver Pack: Dh3,350

Each pack includes benefits such as VIP parking, VIP entry, and Wonder Pass cards usable at major attractions like the Stunt Show, Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone, Exo Planet City, and Carnaval.

Season 30 of Global Village starts October 15, 2025.

Authorities have previously issued a warning about fake websites offering discounted tickets and VIP packs for Global Village. Dubai Police said scam sites are using cloned pages and misleading links to collect payments or personal data. They stressed that Coca-Cola Arena’s website is the exclusive platform for purchasing official VIP packs.