Dubai: Global Village opens registration for shop owners who wish to join next season

Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 3:34 PM

Thinking of setting up shop at Global Village? Now is the time to sign up for the next season.

The popular family destination is now inviting traders, small business owners, and entrepreneurs to register their interest through an online business portal.

Global Village — which opens every winter — ran from October 18 to May 8 during its Season 28. Dates for its next season this year are yet to be announced.

From street food concepts and unique retail shops to country pavilions and specialty restaurants, the destination welcomes a diverse array of offerings.

Global Village is now accepting interest registrations for all categories.

Here are the categories and the proposal submission dates:

Open markets: May 31 to June 14

Restaurants and coffee shops: June 25 to July 10

Kiosks and trolleys: July 19 to August 2

Guest services: July 18 to August 1

Retail shops: July 28 to August 11

By registering in Season 29, businesses, and entrepreneurs stand to gain exposure to millions of visitors from diverse backgrounds — and at the same time, benefit from a supportive ecosystem that encourages innovation and fosters collaboration.