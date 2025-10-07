Global Village announces new attractions: Dragon Kingdom, exotic garden

An interactive walk through Dragon Kingdom, an exotic garden with landmarks of the world, and special passports to stamp at each pavilion will be some of the exciting features at Global Village this year. The iconic Season 30 is scheduled to open on October 15 with several new as well as revamped attractions.

The Dragon Kingdom will be an immersive walk-through experience with 11 uniquely themed rooms. Guests can journey through the mythical world of Blackstone Hollow to help Ignis, the last dragon, recover his lost power by solving puzzles and uncovering clues. Each room will offer a different challenge and atmosphere from enchanted forests to fiery caverns.

Meanwhile the Gardens of the World, will have exotic arrangements of flowers and landmark icons from around the world.

It will be located in front of the Egypt pavilion and extend all the way to the Iran pavilion, offering a space for leisurely strolls and family relaxation as well as an opportunity for guests to take some Instagrammable pictures.

New screens placed around Global Village will help visitors find their way around the destination with ease. New S30 passports and passport stamping stations will be available at every pavilion, making it an exciting family activity.

Upgrades

The iconic Main Stage area will get a complete transformation this season, allowing for a greater capacity to welcome guests. With an all-new look and elevated production, it is set to host an even more spectacular lineup of live performances and cultural entertainment.

Brand-new ticket counter screens will be installed at the front gates, complemented by LED directional signage throughout the destination.

The landscaping both inside and around Global Village will also be upgraded for a refreshed look. In addition, the iconic Dragon Lake is undergoing a major upgrade with the replacement of its giant screen, currently holding a Guinness World Record as the largest underwater display screen in the world.

The new screen will offer enhanced clarity for the various visual formations. Also, the iconic dragon at the centre of the lake will feature new fire effects, elevating the visual experience.

New arches will welcome guests at both the Sharjah and Abu Dhabi entrances. The Sharjah Tunnel is also getting a dazzling new theme, transforming it into an eye-catching gateway with vibrant colours and immersive design.

Additionally, Fiesta Street is expanding to further amplify the excitement surrounding the more than 200 diverse dining options available across the destination.

The Railway Market, now renamed to Dessert District, will emulate nostalgic charm with modern aesthetics, and offer guests a unique backdrop for Instagram-worthy moments. The Indian Chaat Bazaar will also have a new theme and design.

Lastly, Happiness Street will receive a visual upgrade with an eye-catching canopy, and the beloved Road of Asia, is back as Asia Boulevard reflecting the rich diversity, culinary traditions, and cultural heritage of the continent.