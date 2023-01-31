Dubai: Global Village announces extension of registration for contest offering Dh1-million scholarship prize

Over the last month, the festival park hosted three free workshops focusing on filmmaking and storytelling

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 12:02 PM

Young UAE residents now have until February 8 to submit their entries to Global Village's competition where scholarships worth over Dh 1 million are up for grabs, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Young Directors Awards Competition — organised by Global Village together with Bloom World Academy — invites children aged 5 to 14 to create a short video that tells the story of what they, or someone they know, would do to make the world a better place. They can also film how they are already helping to build a more positive future.

The competition gives two young people the chance to win a life-changing scholarship for their entire schooling at Bloom World Academy.

Over the last month, Global Village hosted three free workshops focusing on filmmaking and storytelling.

Here are the entry requirements for the Young Directors Awards competition:

>> Video entries should be filmed and created by the participant and should not exceed 4 minutes

>> Entries can be recorded on a phone, video camera or any other device.

>> The competition is open to UAE residents aged between 5 and 14 years old.

>> Any dialogue should be in English or have English subtitles.

>> Videos must be submitted before the competition closing date of February 8.

>> Submissions should be uploaded to YouTube as an “unpublished” video.

>> The YouTube link should then be shared on the Global Village online entry form: globalvillage.ae/young-directors-award

>> Entries will be judged on creativity, originality.

>> The creators of the shortlisted entries will be interviewed by Bloom World Academy’s Committee

>> Finalists will be invited to the award ceremony at Global Village where the winners will be announced

