Dubai: Global Village announces Dh27,000 cash prize for new challenge

Street artists and performers from around the world are spreading cheer all the way to International Happiness Day on March 20

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 2:55 PM

Dubai's popular festival park Global Village on Thursday announced a new challenge through which participants can win a cash prize of Dh27,000.

Called 'Wonder Rides', the challenge — which was launched as part of the park's Happiness Fest — invites guests to take a 'ride' in some iconic taxis from the US, Cuba, Mexico, Japan, Thailand and Lebanon. Once on board, they will then be taking on some entertaining backseat challenges.

Participants who complete the challenge are entered into a raffle draw for a chance to win Dh27,000

The 'Happiness Street Fest - Women's Edition' kicked off on Women’s Day, March 8, to the delight of Global Village guests. Unique routines from 10 street artists and performers from around the world will continue until International Happiness Day on Monday, March 20.

Award-winning artists such as The High-Flying Ariel Muse from Australia; Switzerland’s The Queen of the Bicycle; and The Sharp Shooting Sensation from Germany wowed Global Village audiences on the first day of Happiness Fest.

ALSO READ: