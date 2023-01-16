Dubai: Free entry announced to new deck over the creek that offers stunning views

Standing 11.65m above the water level, the walkway offers a magnificent vista of the Dubai Creek and surrounding areas

The Viewing Point at Dubai Creek Harbour

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 12:59 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 1:08 PM

Residents and visitors now have a stunning new vantage point to take in the legendary Dubai skyline. The Viewing Point at Dubai Creek Harbour offers unobstructed views across the Creek towards Downtown Dubai and back inland between the Address Grand twin towers.

What’s more, residents and tourists can enjoy the experience for free. Standing 11.65m above the water level, the walkway offers a magnificent vista of the Dubai Creek and surrounding areas.

The 70-metre structure spans out over Dubai Creek, with a 26m cantilever projecting out over the water. The new focal point is one of the key elements of the Dubai Creek Harbour masterplan.

It is positioned at the end of one of the area’s most populated pedestrian walkways.

The design and build of the bridge have been executed using a painted steel.

