Dubai: Christmas tree lighting, Santa's letterbox, candlelight concerts to kick off this year's Winter City

Photos: Supplied

It's that magical time of year again when Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City Dubai transforms into a Winter City.

Officially opening on Friday, December 6, and running until December 31, the festive season kicked off with the lighting of a giant Christmas tree.

This year’s Winter City promises something for everyone, filled with seasonal charm. Visitors of all ages can enjoy meeting Santa, participate in fun workshops hosted by jolly elves, or simply wander through a market infused with a North Pole atmosphere.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“(They can also) step inside the toy factory, where a little holiday chaos has thrown things off course, and mountains of gifts need to be organised. Or, they can lend a hand to Mrs Claus as she sorts the naughty from the nice,” the organisers said.

A variety of activities await residents and tourists, including decorating Christmas cookies, crafting cards, and creating other festive items.

Santa’s letterbox is also back, giving children the chance to send their holiday wish lists. Each evening, one lucky child will join Santa in lighting the Christmas tree, adding a special touch to the celebrations, said Expo City.