Bungee jumping in Abu Dhabi: Yas Island to open 50-metre attraction on November 1

Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is adding another first to its roster of world-class experiences, as Bungee at Yas Bay opens on November 1, 2026, giving residents and visitors a 50-metre plunge above the waters of Yas Bay Waterfront.

Operated by Warrior Group and built to international safety standards, the attraction combines a controlled free-fall with unobstructed views over the waterfront, available to guests from Dh299.

Jonathan Brown, chief portfolio officer at Miral, said the launch reinforces Yas Island's standing as a global leisure destination. "We are delighted to collaborate with Warrior Group, who share our unwavering commitment to excellence and safety," he said.

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Troy Gillham, founder and CEO of Warrior Group, said the waterfront location sets the experience apart. "With its spectacular waterfront setting and views, this new attraction offers residents and visitors a unique opportunity to experience Yas Bay from a whole new perspective," he added.

Prices and packages

Solo Leap packages start atDh299 on weekdays and Dh350 on weekends. Double Leap packages for two are priced atDh540 on weekdays and Dh630 on weekends, while Squad Leap packages for four start at Dh1,020 on weekdays and Dh1,190 on weekends. Yas Annual Pass holders receive a 20 per cent discount on standard Solo Leap tickets.

Dates, hours, and eligibility

Sessions run every 15 minutes from 1pm to 10pm, Tuesday through Sunday. The experience is open to guests aged 16 and above, with those under 18 required to be accompanied by a parent. The permitted weight range is 40 to 105kg. A professional crew conducts a full safety briefing and equipment check before each jump.

More than just a standalone attraction, Bungee at Yas Bay sits within the wider Yas Bay Waterfront destination, where visitors can pair their jump with waterfront dining, live entertainment and a lively social scene, making it a full day out rather than a single stop.

Bungee at Yas Bay runs from November 1 to December 3, 2026, before returning for a second season from January 10 to February 28, 2027. Bookings are open at abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net.