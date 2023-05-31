Breathtaking waterfalls, 110km-long beaches: What we know about Dubai's new Palm Jebel Ali mega project

Airlines set to operate seven flights weekly between Moscow and Georgia's capital Tbilisi, say authorities
Dubai is all set to get a new classy, waterfront address. Spanning a total area of 13.4sqkm and occupying an area twice the size of Palm Jumeirah, the brand new Palm Jebel Ali will mark a major new milestone in Dubai’s growth.
With breathtaking waterfalls, extensive green spaces and unique waterfront experiences, the project will add approximately 110km of coastline to Dubai. Approximately 35,000 families will be able to enjoy unrivalled luxury beachside living at the location.
“Every day we add a new brick in building the most beautiful city in the world,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai while approving the new futuristic development masterplan of Palm Jebel Ali.
Dubai is home to several manmade islands — the most prominent of which are the Palm Jumeirah and Palm Jebel Ali. Shaped like a palm tree-shaped archipelago, the islands are architectural wonders reclaimed from the sea.
Palm Jebel Ali will feature mixed-use walkable neighbourhoods, incorporate smart city technologies and sustainability practices, as well as provide a diverse range of mobility options for residents, visitors, and communities. As much as 30 per cent of the island’s energy requirements will be obtained from renewable sources.
Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai will continue to innovate and deliver world-class lifestyle destinations that enhance its status as the globe’s best city to live, work and visit. “We have vast ambitions for the future and we are confident that we can transform our grand vision for development into reality,” he said. “Palm Jebel Ali will further strengthen our urban infrastructure and consolidate the city’s emergence as one of the world’s leading metropolises.”
He further added that Dubai has entered a new phase of development driven by innovation and creativity. “By taking advantage of the opportunities arising from the evolving global environment, Dubai’s competitiveness and reputation as a thriving global business and tourism hub are set to grow further. We remain committed to shaping a brighter future both for our people and the world,” he said.
While the island will host over 80 hotels and resorts and a wide choice of entertainment and leisure facilities, the archipelago will be an aspirational residential destination in the city.
The visionary project is being undertaken by Dubai-based real estate master developer Nakheel. The chairman of the company, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, said: “We are honoured to embark on a pathbreaking journey with the new masterplan of Palm Jebel Ali, which is unprecedented in magnitude and scale. The mega project is inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and will mark a new milestone in the continued growth of the city.”
Palm Jebel Ali will raise the global benchmark in waterfront living and offer an exceptional breadth of luxury lifestyle amenities for residents, families and visitors, supporting the objective of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate Dubai’s status as one of the world’s top cities for business and tourism. The project also marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate.
