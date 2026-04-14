Al Hiyar Lake to open soon in Kalba; upcoming Shell Theatre to have underwater corridor

Kalba's Al Hiyar Lake and Rest Area project is soon to be opened as one of several developments aimed at strengthening the area’s appeal as a destination for residents and tourists.

In addition to its natural setting, the site is being planned as a service-oriented stop for owners of picnic trailers, with commercial outlets and visitor facilities to be developed to high standards.

The project will provide 30 parking spaces for single trailers and 60 spaces for trailers with a rest area, underlining its role as an organised stop for outdoor leisure users.

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Al Hiyar Lake is only one element of a much wider vision for Kalba that Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of Supreme Council, outlined in his recent remarks.

Speaking in Direct Line radio programme of Sharjah television , the development corridor extends from Al Marash Square to Al Fraish Lake, where connected waters, mountain scenery, trees and waterfalls are expected to shape a family-oriented destination.

Another major feature in the same area is the Shell Theatre, also referred to as Al Mahara Theatre, which Sheikh Sultan said visitors would enter from beneath the water. He presented the theatre as a distinctive architectural addition that complements Kalba’s natural environment of wildlife, greenery and scenic landscapes.

Sheikh Sultan said children would be able to enjoy small boats at Al Fraish, comparing the atmosphere to Al Rafisah Dam. He also noted that tree planting has already begun and that work on the canal is under way.

In describing the wider setting, Sheikh Sultan said the entrance road to Kalba from the Fujairah side had become so visually striking that visitors might feel compelled to stop every kilometre, or even every half-kilometre, to take in the scenery.

That description places the Al Hiyar and Al Fraish developments within a larger effort to turn Kalba’s landscape into a destination in its own right rather than simply a transit route.

The ruler also highlighted the Kalba Heritage Museum, which he described as a living museum that will showcase traditional arts and crafts in active form.

The museum, currently under construction, is expected to be fully air-conditioned and to feature an elevated restaurant overlooking the site, offering visitors what Sheikh Sultan described as a comprehensive heritage experience.

With both upcoming projects and existing landmarks in Kalba like Al Hafiya lake, Kalba Clock Tower and others. Kalba appears to be moving towards a more comprehensive tourism and lifestyle identity on Sharjah’s east coast.