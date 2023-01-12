As holiday travel peaks, more than 100,000 passengers were estimated to be flying through the airport on Thursday
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has unveiled “Mission Ferrari”, the world’s most immersive mega-coaster and the latest addition to its exhilarating mix of rides.
Mission Ferrari joins Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s unique lineup of attractions which have long taken guests on exhilarating experiences for over a decade. Equipped with the latest advancements in the industry, the themed next generation mega-coaster promises passengers an unforgettable ride featuring stunning visuals and an immersive environment like no other.
Set in a top-secret international spy headquarters, guests become part of the stealth mission to safely deliver a high-spec Ferrari spy car, commissioned especially for agent Cavallino, to a rendezvous deep within the subterranean level of the Ferrari Factory in Maranello, Italy.
Deana Taylor, General Manager at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi commented on the occasion: “We are excited to announce that the world’s most immersive mega-coaster, Mission Ferrari, is now open to our guests. At Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, we’re passionate about creating thrilling experiences that evoke that ‘Ferrari Feeling’! For over a decade, the Park has maintained its reputation of giving guests unparalleled experiences through record-breaking rides and attractions. This unique ride offers an immersive experience where guests get the chance to see the world through the eyes of agent Cavallino and become part of the story. We can’t wait for our guests to try it.”
The launch of Mission Ferrari will bring the Park’s offerings to over 44 Ferrari-inspired attractions.
