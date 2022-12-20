Abu Dhabi: Mother of the Nation Festival extended till Jan 1

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 8:23 PM

The sixth edition of Mother of the Nation Festival has been extended because of popular demand.

The 10-day festival ended on December 18, Sunday, however, the annual entertainment festival will be extended from December 23 to January 1, 2023, covering the celebrations of Christmas and New Year's Eve.

During the current edition, the festival attracted thousands of visitors, who explored a range of entertainment, live music performances, shopping and culinary experiences on Abu Dhabi Corniche.

The entire festival area was split into six distinctive zones: Shopping District, Live Arena, Amusement Park, Inspire Space, Thrill Zone and Food Hub, with several fun-filled activities, rides and games, and immersive experiences for everyone to enjoy.

Tickets for the extended festival are now available via http://platinumlist.net.

