Abu Dhabi: Concerts, rides, shows and more at Mother of the Nation Festival

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 11:01 AM

The popular Mother of the Nation Festival returns in a bigger and better format this year with a range of entertaining shows, music concerts, live performances, thrilling virtual reality experiences, exciting rides, lip-smacking food and more in Abu Dhabi’s Corniche.

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of the Executive Council, opened the sixth edition of a much-anticipated 10-day community event, which is split into six distinctive zones: Shopping District, Live Arena, Amusement Park, Inspire Space, Thrill Zone and Food Hub.

The headline act on the opening day by popular Khaleeji musical group Miami Band was completely sold out, and the tremendous demand has resulted in a return performance for the last night too.

On Saturday, Emirati singer Aryam will open Iraqi star Aseel Hameem’s concert at the Live Arena. And Egyptian artist Mohamed Hamaki will be on the stage on the penultimate day.

Checkout the Inspire Space section where you can enter a world of creativity with Fun House X Anima offering an immersive light experience, Youseum is your social media museum for shareable moments and international brands like Dukes Cupboard making its regional debut with cool vintage apparel.

Be ready to get surprised by the lively performance at Knafeh Bakery, where there is foot-thumping dance and music by the men who serve. Also, the Mediterranean-inspired flavours of Bar Biscotti.

In the Thrill Zone, there are a range of heart-pumping physical and virtual reality games. From the multiplayer interactive and collaborative game Versus to Pixel Haus, an inclusive space featuring billiards, arcade games and skill-based activities, there is something for all ages. Then there is the Haunted House, which promises shrieks around every corner and Arcade Heist will get family and friends together to plan a bank robbery.

Children can have a blast in the Amusement Park, which features an interactive exhibition themed around popular YouTube character CoComelon, with uniquely designed rooms for role-play, plus carnival rides, play spaces, disco car, skill-based games, innovative activities and tons of adventure for all ages.

Visit the Food Hub and take a culinary journey around the world without leaving Abu Dhabi. Foodies can savour Insta-worthy desserts from a number of UK brands, such as the famous ice cream from The Knot Churros, New York-style baked cheesecakes from Whipped London, and juicy old-fashioned burgers from Patty & Bun.

In the Shopping District, visitors will be spoilt for choice with a diverse range of fashion, accessories and beauty products on display. Chic UK-based bakery Peggy Porschen is nearby with their creative cupcakes and sweet treats in this zone.

The festival, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), concludes on December 18. Tickets can be purchased through the festival's official ticketing partner: www.ticketmaster.ae.

General admission tickets offer access to all free zones and attractions (Dh30 online and Dh35 at the door). There is a separate fee for more than 26 additional rides and activities in the Amusement Park and Thrill Zone. The event will be open from 4pm to midnight during weekdays and from 4pm to 2am on weekends.

