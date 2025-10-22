UAE: 100km of hiking, biking trails to be carved out in Ras Al Khaimah's mountain

Master developer Marjan will carve out 100km of hiking and biking trails over the next five years, expanding into Ras Al Khaimah’s mountain landscapes to promote active tourism and showcase the emirate’s natural scenery.

The company also plans to host more than 20,000 festival visitors each year through cultural and entertainment events.

The announcements came as Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding (RAKHH) revealed a strategic merger to create a single entity operating under Marjan. The move brings together real estate development, hospitality operations and lifestyle experiences under one organisation. The merger aims to drive investment, boost tourism and expand opportunities for residents and businesses.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Marjan, said the merger will support the emirate’s goals for sustainable prosperity. “The merger will create high-value jobs for Emiratis, develop national capabilities, and reinforce our position as a beacon of opportunity and innovation,” he said.

"Marjan will spearhead Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation through the development of ambitious new master plans, optimising destination development. Leveraging data, design, and technology, Marjan will launch mixed-use developments seamlessly integrated with essential lifestyle infrastructure and amenities including healthcare, education, and livability.”

Among these projects are Al Marjan Island, RAK Central, Marjan Beach, the upcoming Jebel Jais masterplan, and Wynn Al Marjan Island — the integrated resort that will bring one of the world’s most recognised hospitality brands to Ras Al Khaimah.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, said: “Marjan will champion Ras Al Khaimah’s development and master planning into a smart, authentic, connected city of the future, and a vibrant destination where people, businesses, and communities thrive.”

Following the launch of Marjan Beach, the emirate is advancing infrastructure works on the 85-million-square-foot development. The project will include 22,000 residential units, 12,000 hotel keys and accommodate a population of 74,000 residents and a workforce of 32,000, with capacity for up to 180,000 visitors annually.

The 3-kilometre beachfront destination will include 6.5 million square feet of open green space and eight neighbourhoods.

Supporting RAK Vision 2030’s goal to attract 3.5 million visitors annually, Marjan plans to expand the emirate’s hospitality capacity and bring international hotel brands to Ras Al Khaimah.