UAE airports issue peak travel alert: 6 tips to ensure a smooth journey

Both Dubai Airports and Abu Dhabi International Airport are gearing up for busy travel weekends

Wed 23 Mar 2022

As travellers begin flying for the spring break, UAE airports are preparing to welcome a large volume of passengers over the weekend.

The number of passengers travelling through DXB is expected to increase between March 25-28, and again between April 7-9 as schools end for their spring holidays.

Essa Al Shamsi, Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports shared some advice for travellers, "To avoid congestion on the road in and out of the airport, we recommend using the Dubai Metro.

"There are Metro stations at both Terminals 1 and 3, and operating hours have been extended to cater for the key arrival and departure times during the peak periods.

"For travellers over the age of 12, we recommend they use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process at departure and arrival.

Those travelling from Terminal 3 with Emirates can use the convenient early and self-service check-in facilities for a smooth start to their vacation."

In an advisory issued by Etihad Airways, the airline noted that Covid-related travel restrictions have been completely removed for travellers flying to UK, Bahrain and Ireland. Meanwhile, travellers to Jordan, Maldives or Saudi Arabia need only provide a health declaration form.

Travellers departing from Abu Dhabi will only need to take a PCR test if it is a requirement of their final destination.

Passengers who are fully vaccinated do not need a PCR test when returning to Abu Dhabi.

Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand and Marketing, Etihad Airways, said, “With the removal of most travel restrictions, we’re looking forward to welcoming our guests on board over the coming holiday period. We’re particularly excited to host families over the school spring holiday, who will experience our new ‘Little VIPs’ family-friendly travel experience.”

At Abu Dhabi International Airport, Etihad’s ‘Little VIPs’ offers a dedicated check-in space for families with minimised queuing to make their journeys as smooth as possible.

Here are some travel tips for a smooth spring break:

— Arrive at the airport early: Travellers should check in online and arrive early to complete the airport formalities. During peak times, check-in opens four hours before departure and closes one hour before departure for non-US flights and two hours before departure for US flights.

— Use Home Check-in: For more convenient travel options, guests can also check in for their flight from the comfort of their own home up to seven hours before their flight. This means passengers can check in their bags, choose their seat and collect their boarding pass and luggage tags from their home. Once at the airport, all non-transit passengers who have used the home check-in service can skip the queues bag-free, making the airport journey seamless. Luggage will need to be collected at the destination baggage belt.

— Check the flight timing and departure terminal: Given the significant increase in passenger numbers, airlines urge travellers to check their flight schedules and necessary details on the airline website.

