Half of UAE residents staying home this summer due to travel costs, visa delays

Nearly half of UAE residents are opting to stay in the Emirates this summer, choosing to explore attractions and experiences closer to home as travel costs remain high, a new survey by retail giant Majid Al Futtaim has found.

The study, conducted through the company’s consumer insights platform, The Happiness Lab, found that 47 per cent of UAE residents intend to remain in the country this summer, while 72 per cent identified shopping malls as their preferred place to spend their free time during the hotter months.

The findings, based on a survey of 900 UAE residents representative of the country’s population by age, gender and nationality, also reveal shifting spending priorities. Families place greater value on shared experiences than on other discretionary expenses.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Travel costs keep many residents at home

Among those not traveling, 43 per cent cited the rising cost of overseas holidays as the main reason for staying in the UAE. Another 39 per cent said they enjoy everything the country offers during the summer, reflecting growing confidence in local leisure and entertainment options.

Travel industry experts say they are seeing similar trends reflected in booking patterns. “There has been a decline in outbound travel bookings due to the unstable situation in the Middle East and the overall rise in travel costs,” said Raja Mir Wasim, Manager at International Travel Service LLC

He said more UAE residents are opting for staycations or shorter breaks closer to home due to higher airfares, visa delays, and extreme summer weather affecting parts of Europe.

“European destinations are the most affected by this shift towards staying local, mainly because of higher airfares, longer visa waiting times and heatwaves in some parts of Europe,” he said.

Despite the trend, Wasim noted that demand remains strong for leisure destinations including the Maldives, Thailand, Mauritius, Canada, Australia, Japan, the UK, and the US.

“The most common reasons customers give for postponing or cancelling overseas trips are rising travel costs and visa delays,” he added.

The trend is also reflected in the choices families are making this summer.

“We’re not travelling this summer because we genuinely enjoy spending time in the UAE,” said Maryam Al Mansoori, an Abu Dhabi resident. “There are always new places to discover, and everything is very convenient, especially during the summer when many attractions have indoor experiences.”

For Rohan Mehta, a Dubai resident, staying local offers both value and flexibility.

“We’ll have small family outings, visit friends, and book a one- or two-night staycation,” he said. “It offers good value by avoiding high summer travel prices while still giving the family a break from the daily routine.”

Family experiences top spending priorities

The survey found that family activities rank as the highest spending priority this summer, with 58 per cent of respondents planning to spend on shared family experiences.

Dining out and entertainment followed closely, with 54 per cent saying they intend to spend on restaurants and cafés, while an equal proportion plan to visit entertainment attractions.

With outdoor temperatures soaring during the summer months, indoor destinations continue to dominate leisure choices.

Malls become the summer destination of choice

According to the research, shopping malls remain residents’ preferred place to spend their free time, with nearly three-quarters of respondents choosing them over other venues.

Majid Al Futtaim said the findings reflect how malls have evolved beyond retail spaces into destinations that combine shopping, dining and entertainment under one roof, particularly during the summer season.

To coincide with the findings, the company launched its MAF My Summer campaign at Mall of the Emirates, featuring seasonal offers, promotions, and family-focused experiences for residents spending the summer in the UAE. The initiative includes retail promotions, dining offers, and entertainment experiences to encourage visitors to make the most of the season close to home.