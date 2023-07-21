Travelling from UAE to Oman? Discover Salalah's lush green paradise during magical Khareef season; here's a guide

Top five places adventurers must visit in the sultanate's Dhofar province around this time of the year

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 5:28 PM

Salalah, the capital city of southern Oman's Dhofar province, is renowned for its alluring Khareef season – a time when it changes into a lush green paradise that draws tourists from all over the world.

Khareef is an Arabic term used to describe the monsoon season from June to early September. During these months, the dried-out terrain of Dhofar Governorate comes to life, turning its valleys and mountains into a vibrant green landscape. Due to the rains, many waterfalls and springs gush out from the mountains.

Over the past few weeks, Salalah has witnessed a remarkable influx of visitors from the UAE. Khareef season has gained immense popularity among residents who are eager to escape the sweltering temperatures and immerse themselves in natural splendour.

Here are the top 5 places to visit in Salalah:

Al Mughsayl Beach

Al Mughsayl Beach is a beautiful part of the coastline surrounded by enormous rocks. One can get relaxed by enjoying the soothing sound of the waves crashing into the shore and the refreshing sea wind. Visitors are also bound to experience a sense of peace by watching the turquoise waters sparkle below the cloudy sky.

Wadi Darbat

There is one place that should not be missed in Salalah, and that is Wadi Darbat. It is a lovely valley filled with lush flora, waterfalls, several pools, and a massive lake where you may take a boat ride amidst breathtaking scenery.

Dhofar Mountains

This is where the genuine spirit of the Khareef season lies. The valleys in the lush green mountain are engulfed in a light fog, while the peaks are blanketed in clouds, giving the landscape a magical beauty. The slopes of the hills are dotted with waterfalls, their sparkling waters flowing through the forest. The air is filled with the aroma of wet soil and flowers in full bloom, producing a visual harmony during this special time of the year.

Ayn Razat

At the centre of Salalah, Ayn Razat lies as a perfect oasis of tranquility hidden among the magnificent Dhofar Mountains. This charming park is renowned for its lush vegetation, which provides a contrast to the desert landscape surrounding it. It's the perfect location for picnics where friends and family can get together to laugh and enjoy the wonders of nature. Ayn Razat is one of Salalah's most treasured tourist destinations where visitors may escape the rush of daily life.

Al Husn Souq

Salalah's historic souq offers a true experience of the local culture. Al Husn is a great spot to buy presents from Omani handicrafts and fabrics to spices and souvenirs. The souq is the best place in the city for a shopping experience.

