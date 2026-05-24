Travelling for Eid Al Adha break? Experts list 9 items to pack for your safety

As UAE residents prepare for a long public holiday this Eid Al Adha, experts are urging holidaymakers to prioritise safe practices during travelling. With the break running from May 25 to May 31 for many residents, thousands are expected to travel, and according to industry professionals, a few simple precautions can make all the difference.

"Many travellers don't know that there are different kinds of insurance, which protects people in various scenarios including medical emergencies and baggage loss or theft," said Safeer Mohammed, General Manager of Smart Travels. He noted that comprehensive policies are available at affordable rates starting from Dh150 and provide genuine peace of mind. Some insurers now even offer trackers allowing passengers to monitor their luggage in real time.

Emirates has issued an advisory asking passengers to arrive at least three hours before flights during the peak Eid period and use the Dubai Metro to avoid congestion.

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Beyond insurance, situational awareness remains the most powerful, and cost-free, safety tool. Rafal Hyps, Chief Executive Officer at Sicuro Group, which advises high-net-worth clients on travel security, said the key principle is "reducing your attractiveness as a target."

"Threats are targeted at travellers who look distracted, unaware, or unprepared," he explained. "Stay alert, keep valuables out of sight, minimise distractions, and have a plan. By doing these alone, you will already be avoiding many vulnerabilities."

He and his team have put together a checklist for travellers.

Safety items to pack