Travelling for Eid Al Adha break? Experts list 9 items to pack for your safety
According to industry professionals, a few simple precautions can make all the difference for travellers
- PUBLISHED: Sun 24 May 2026, 6:00 AM
As UAE residents prepare for a long public holiday this Eid Al Adha, experts are urging holidaymakers to prioritise safe practices during travelling. With the break running from May 25 to May 31 for many residents, thousands are expected to travel, and according to industry professionals, a few simple precautions can make all the difference.
"Many travellers don't know that there are different kinds of insurance, which protects people in various scenarios including medical emergencies and baggage loss or theft," said Safeer Mohammed, General Manager of Smart Travels. He noted that comprehensive policies are available at affordable rates starting from Dh150 and provide genuine peace of mind. Some insurers now even offer trackers allowing passengers to monitor their luggage in real time.
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Emirates has issued an advisory asking passengers to arrive at least three hours before flights during the peak Eid period and use the Dubai Metro to avoid congestion.
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Beyond insurance, situational awareness remains the most powerful, and cost-free, safety tool. Rafal Hyps, Chief Executive Officer at Sicuro Group, which advises high-net-worth clients on travel security, said the key principle is "reducing your attractiveness as a target."
"Threats are targeted at travellers who look distracted, unaware, or unprepared," he explained. "Stay alert, keep valuables out of sight, minimise distractions, and have a plan. By doing these alone, you will already be avoiding many vulnerabilities."
He and his team have put together a checklist for travellers.
Safety items to pack
Privacy screen: Fits over laptops or phones, blocking side views— especially useful in airports, cafes, and trains.
Power bank: Avoid public USB ports, which can be compromised through "juice jacking." Carry your own power source.
Decoy wallet: An old wallet with expired cards and small cash. If mugged, hand this over while your real wallet stays hidden.
RFID-blocking wallet: Prevents contactless card skimming.
Trackers: Place an AirTag or similar device in every bag—checked luggage, carry-on, and daypack.
Metal luggage tags: Paper tags tear. Steel cable attachments don't break.
Personal safety alarm: Keychain-sized devices that emit loud sirens and strobe lights to deter attackers.
Portable door lock and alarm: Use both together for hotel room security, stopping entry even if someone has a key.
Compact first aid kit: Pack paracetamol, antihistamines, plasters, and electrolyte sachets. Dehydration from flights or heat hits harder than expected.