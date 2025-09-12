UAE expats discover their roots by going on genealogical quests

Travel is one of the most powerful ways to find healing and discover facets of yourself you never even knew existed. “Genealogical quest” is one such transformative experience that’s becoming popular with people in the UAE. Enthusiasts are curious to know about their ancestors, homeland, and all the places they must visit to learn about their family tree.

Abhishek Dadlani, founder of Lushescapes, boutique travel curator in Dubai, says: “Globally, genealogical tourism is already gaining momentum. In the UAE, I see a tremendous opportunity because of the country’s diverse population. Families here are increasingly seeking journeys of meaning, not just luxury. I believe this will become one of the defining travel trends of the decade.”

While luxury travel should go beyond indulgence, it should be meaningful. Over the years, Dadlani has noticed that many families in the UAE want more than picture-perfect holidays. “They wanted journeys with meaning and connection. That inspired me to create genealogical quests. These journeys reconnect families with their roots, giving them something far more valuable than a passport stamp, an anchor to their heritage,” he explains.

Cultural immersion

Recently, the firm planned a multi-million-dollar genealogical trip for a European family. The journey spanned three continents and 15 cities, unraveling the family’s ancestral origins. Along the way, they stayed in private lodges, exclusive islands, and opulent palaces, enjoying unparalleled luxury and cultural immersion.

Travellers set out on genealogical quests for various reasons. Some want to find purpose and meaning in travel; others feel a sense of responsibility to know about their past and strengthen their sense of identity. Dadlani says: “There is significance in exploring familial historical places and ancestral origins. Perhaps, it’s the profound emotional resonance in walking through the streets your ancestors once lived in or standing inside a home built by your great-grandparents. It creates continuity between past, present, and future. These quests are not only deeply personal but also transformative, they instill pride, belonging, and identity across generations.”

However, genealogical quests aren’t easy to take. Just creating an itinerary is a mammoth task. “Every quest begins with research. We work closely with professional genealogists, historians, and archivists who help us map a family’s lineage. Once we uncover the key milestones, our team transforms this into a journey, arranging private archive access, visits to ancestral homes, immersive cultural experiences, and moments of reflection that bring the family’s story alive.”

Genealogical trip planning begins with collecting family records, birth certificates, old photographs, oral histories, verified archival data, census records, and in some cases, DNA ancestry tools. The travel curator takes care of everything: research, logistics, interpreters, private tours and personalised keepsakes. Once all the facts are established, the travel curator works on making this narrative into a living journey, blending research and storytelling.

“One unforgettable experience was for a family of Indian origin living in Dubai. Their history spanned across East Africa and India. We curated a journey that began in Zanzibar, moved through Nairobi, and culminated in Gujarat, where we arranged a reunion with distant relatives still living in their ancestral home. Watching three generations embrace in that space was one of the most moving moments of my career,” recalls Dadlani.

UAE is turning into a melting pot for trips like these. “Many families here are only one or two generations removed from their ancestral homelands. For them, exploring roots isn’t just about nostalgia, it’s about giving their children a sense of grounding and identity in a fast-paced world.”

Research-based, full of meaning, and connection and worth every penny, genealogical trips are luxuriously crafted with expensive price tags.

Since each journey is fully bespoke, costs vary based on research depth, destinations, and level of luxury. For context, a regional quest typically begins at $25,000 (Dh91,812) per family for a one-week journey, while multi-country quests that span several weeks may range upwards of $100,000 (Dh367,250). “It’s the moments of connection, seeing a child listen wide-eyed to stories of their great-grandparents, or watching tears of recognition as someone stands in their ancestral home. These are experiences that transcend material luxury. Clients aren’t simply purchasing a trip; they’re investing in a once-in-a-lifetime legacy,” he concludes.