Travel to the ABBA Museum in Stockholm

As I entered the ABBA museum in Stockholm, a visit I was really looking forward to, the first thing I noticed was a sign that said “Walk In, Dance Out”. And that summarises the entire ABBA museum experience, which is high on energy and entertainment. Having listened to the soundtracks of Swedish pop group ABBA since I was a child, I have been an ardent fan of the band and the museum was on my bucket list. Needless to say this ‘dream come true’ visit was truly worth the time and the effort.

Arguably one of the most well-known acronyms in the world, ABBA has often been referred to as the icons of Swedish pop. The legendary band synonymous with timeless and brilliant music achieved dizzying levels of popularity ever since it won the 19th Eurovision Song Contest with the masterpiece Waterloo in 1974.

The band, which came together in 1972, has an awe-inspiring origin story. And no one tells you the tale of the pop stars better than the ABBA museum located on the island of Djurgården in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

House of information

The museum houses a treasure trove of information on the band in terms of photographs, costumes, original memorabilia, musical instruments and much more. The best part is that it is a highly interactive museum that invites visitors to mix music, sing along, and even create their own chartbusters. The place, which is the only official ABBA museum in the world, opened its doors in May 2013 and since then has been attracting ABBA fans from all over the world thanks to its compelling displays.

The museum is organised chronologically and starts by talking about the lives of the quartet, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, before they formed the band. The fact that all four members were accomplished singers and musicians even before they met each other is well illustrated. Their first meetings with one another is documented too. Do not miss the famous picture of ABBA just after formation taken on a park bench in Djurgarden, which is not too far from the museum (in case you want to take a stroll after your trip).

Song contest

The museum captures great details of the Eurovision contest held in 1974, which ABBA eventually won. It includes excerpts from Benny Andersson’s 1974 dairy where he documented the entire week leading up to the win. The costumes worn by each of the members and information including details like the rationale behind the shiny embellishments, contrasting colours, and voluminous sleeves is explained. Benny Andersson’s boots, the ones he wore to the Eurovision finale, and the medal the group won afterwards have also been preserved here.

The museum has also recreated the Polar Music Studio where the band created most of their music as well as Viggso island where the band and their manager, Stig Andersson, spent many a summer. There’s also a display of a piano by the window of a tiny cottage overlooking the sea. It’s a replica of the house where countless hits, from Dancing Queen to Fernando, were composed. The island was the band’s private sanctuary and a retreat where all four of them and their manager owned houses. No wonder it is even today known as the ABBA island.

Concert and costume chronicles

With sales exceeding 400 million records within a decade, ABBA had unarguably some of the most famous pop stars of their time. The museum chronicles their travels which included countless trips within Europe, the US, Australia and Japan. Details of their television promos and interviews have been documented including memorabilia like the make-up kits that were used and costumes they wore. There is also a section on the sound systems and microphones that were used during these concerts.

ABBA’s costumes always made a statement and were a highlight in their own right. The museum reveals that most of the band’s renowned outfits were created in Owe’s studio and this included Agnetha’s white jumpsuit, which became the model for Donna’s stage outfit in Mamma Mia, the musical. Did you know? Frida herself was a fashionista with a degree in pattern design and at one time she made her own costumes.

Immersive experience