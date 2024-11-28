Travel to Budapest: How to make the most of your stay

Photo by Rashmi Gopal Rao

A city with two distinct personalities, the majestic Danube running through it, iconic bridges, art nouveau architecture, and plenty of geothermal springs; Budapest is indeed unique in more ways than one. Often considered as one of Europe’s finest and most compelling cities, Budapest was originally divided into two; Buda, located on the west or right bank of the Danube, and Pest, on the east or left bank. They were united by the magnificent Chain Bridge in 1873 and since then the city has grown into a global powerhouse of commerce, finance, art, technology, and education.

Photo by Rashmi Gopal Rao

Dating back to the Roman period, this capital city is located in the north central part of Hungary and is perched on the banks of the river Danube. A perfect illustration of exemplary urban development, the city has a chequered past marked by periods of devastation and resurgence. Whether you are a fan of history, or an art lover, culture buff, foodie or a party animal, Budapest is a city that has something for everyone.

And even if you are in the city for just a day, it is sure to be a memorable one for a long time to come.

Photo by Rashmi Gopal Rao

Rich Cultural Heritage

An ideal way to start your exploration of this eclectic city is to visit the historic Buda Castle Complex. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this captivating quarter has a number of renowned buildings including the Royal Palace, Matthias Church, and the Fisherman’s Bastion. The Buda Castle dates back to the 13th century and was originally built as a stone fortress. Since then, it has undergone several structural changes and its architecture has been influenced by the Renaissance as well as the Baroque period. The castle is divided into a number of wings centred around the Lion Courtyard. An architectural marvel, the castle in the present day is often called the Royal Palace and houses a number of culturally significant buildings including the Hungarian National Gallery and the Budapest Historical Museum.

Photo by Rashmi Gopal Rao

Within the castle complex is the Fisherman’s Bastion known for its attractive turrets and spires. It is arguably one of the best places to catch panoramic views of the Danube and the city beyond. Do not miss the statue of St. Stephen’s in the centre. The 13th century Matthias Church built in the Gothic style stands out for its spectacular architecture, which includes its intricately carved façade, ornate naves and an imposing tower. This complex is today a venue for concerts as well as key events.

Photo by Rashmi Gopal Rao

Plethora of attractions

Descending from the castle quarter, the sight of the Széchenyi Chain Bridge spread across the Danube is unmissable. A national symbol and one that represents unity and progress, the bridge is an engineering marvel replete with exquisite decorations in cast iron. The bridge was opened in 1849 and has a pair of lions, crafted in stone, on either side guarding the bridgeheads.

Also located on the eastern side of Danube and on Kossuth Square in the Pest side of the city is the Hungarian Parliament building. The third-largest parliament building in the world, this neo-Gothic structure is not only the seat of the government but also a key landmark. With an imposing façade, the building has a whopping 691 rooms and its magnificent cupola towers at almost 96 metres. With ornate lamps, marble sculptures and decorated ceilings, this one is akin to a palace.

Photo by Rashmi Gopal Rao

Another important landmark of the city is the grand St. Stephen’s Basilica built in Neoclassical style. Filled with exquisite frescoes, mosaic work and ornamental statues, this Roman Catholic Basilica is named in honour of Stephen, the first King of Hungary. The building of the church which was completed around 1905 is today known for its classical music performances and organ concerts. Another significant site on the banks of the river Danube and in close proximity to the Parliament is the monument of The Shoes. This one is a commemoration of tragedy and has been instituted in remembrance of the Budapest Jews who fell victim to the Arrow Cross militiamen in Budapest. It is said that they left their shoes on the banks and jumped into the Danube after having been shot during the Second World War. There are close to 60 pairs of weathered and worn-out shoes that have been crafted in cast iron and set in concrete on the embankment.