Travel: Everything you need to know when in Barcelona

By Abdul Karim Hanif Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 5:09 PM

Have you ever travelled to a destination and thought that it could potentially be a great place to call home? Dubai has often been viewed from that perspective and so does this tourist hotspot along the coast of Balearic sea. ‘Benvinguts a Barna’, or welcome to Barcelona, in the local Catalan language. It is a city that has attracted over 29.8 million overnight stays in 2022, thanks to its rich history, architectural wonders and a vibrant nightlife. Behind its popularity of being a global tourism hub, there is a story to tell in terms of sustainable tourism and the quality of life its residents enjoy.

Similar to Dubai, Barcelona too is a multicultural city. It has a population of 1.62 million inhabitants, of which 17.6 per cent are non-nationals, according to figures from Council of Europe. Whilst I admired the city’s Gothic and Baroque architecture, the city’s appeal amongst its local population had captivated my mind. The two guides I had encountered during my stay, Juan and Fagner, were both originally from abroad who were attracted by the Catalan way of life. What does this city have to offer that has earned it a reputation similar to that of Dubai? What has fuelled the high-skilled migration over the last few decades and now a spike in the population of digital nomads? The answer is the long-lasting impact and legacy of the 1992 Olympics, which has transformed Spain’s second largest city.

Here are some tips on making the most of your time in Barcelona as well as understanding its quality of life.

What makes Barcelona a great place to visit?

At first glance, the city has it all to make it a popular holiday destination. It has numerous sandy beaches, sunshine, watersports, historical marvels, nightlife, nature and even mountains. It is one of the few cities whose reputation precedes it. Almost everyone I had spoken to prior to my travels had only good things to say about it and they weren’t wrong. The edgy, electric and bustling nature of the city, coupled with its historical gems, makes it a must-visit holiday destination for travellers with a variety of tastes.

What to see

One name that will be regularly mentioned during your trip is Antoni Gaudi, so it is best to be acquainted with his architectural brilliance. Identified as a genius, his talent is celebrated to this day with buildings designed by him frequented by visitors and even local residents. You’ll find his architectural marvels scattered all around the city, though his final resting place is the iconic and incomplete church Sagrada Família, which attracts over three million visitors every year. There are a number of landmarks and destinations that cater to everyone’s interests, though the ones mentioned below are the top four that one shouldn’t miss.

Sagrada Família: Referred to as Gaudi’s unfinished masterpiece, it is one of the major landmarks of the city, which shouldn’t be missed and also requires pre-booking, so make sure to plan ahead. It was in 1909 when Spain’s most respected architect turned his full attention towards building the church, which he said would take over 100 years to complete. Gaudi tragically lost his life after being struck by a tram when he was returning from the construction site in June 1926. It is expected to be completed in 2026 to mark 100 years since Gaudi’s demise and its entire structure with 18 towers is expected to earn the title of the tallest buildings in Europe.

Park Güell: This is another must-see destination, which was initially meant to be an affluent housing estate. Tickets cost 10 euros to explore the park, which features a number of Gaudi’s works and is one of the best places to catch a vantage point to view the whole city. It is well worth exploring this botanic maze and a refreshing escape from the city’s hustle bustle, which really justifies its protection as a Unesco Heritage Site.

La Rambla: Your Barcelona experience is incomplete without a full lap of the 1.3-kilometre-long boulevard that stretches from the city’s port, stretching past the gothic quarter towards the big square Plaça de Catalunya. Ideal spot for people watching and browsing through various stores and cafes. If you have a sweet tooth, you will certainly have a great experience at Antigua Casa Figeuras and Sweet Gaufre, which were the two confectioneries my guide Juan had recommended, which did not disappoint.

Gothic Quarter: Get your walking shoes ready for exploring the district that houses the city’s medieval landmarks, as one can discover the hidden gems of Barcelona whilst going down the narrow alleys of what was once a Roman village. Here you will find the historic market La Boqueria and also Gaudi’s first ever project in the grand square called Plaça Reial. It is one of my recommended spots to unwind after a long touristy day exploring the city where you will be treated to some street performances as well.

Getting around

The best way to explore the central part of the city is on foot, courtesy the pedestrian-friendly environment as well as making the most of the free bike-sharing service on offer. Taxis, meanwhile, are not too pricey, which means that you also do not have to rely on ride hailing apps for a pocket-friendly commute.

I made great use of their metro service, which cost me just over 11 euros for a T10 ticket for 10 journeys on the metro in Zone 1, enough for the duration of my stay.

Another useful tip is to consider the hop-on hop-off service, which was very useful in ticking off all the major landmarks on-board an hour-and-a-half long bus ride. I have often considered such services a tourist trap, though as the landmarks are scattered all over the city, this service tends to be quite useful in getting a quick tour of Barcelona.

Where to stay

Barcelona is divided into 10 administrative districts, each offering a unique experience for visitors. If you want to be nestled amongst the touristy hotspots, then Eixample district with the affluent Passeig de Gracia avenue would be your best bet with a number of renowned hotel chains present.

I opted to call Hilton Diagonal Mar my home for the duration of my stay, largely due to my desire of experiencing life like a local. Located next to Barcelona’s largest shopping mall, close to a quieter public beach and home to a popular pool bar of the city, the property ticked my boxes for a comfortable stay. It was further away from the touristy hotspots, though close enough to the pulse of the city.

Economic side of tourism

The busy streets are a welcome site for the local Catalans as well as the tour operators. According to Tour Spain office in Abu Dhabi, there has been a significant increase in the number of travellers from the GCC in the first half of 2023 and they’re expecting this flow to continue throughout the year. From the hospitality industry’s perspective, both leisure as well as the MICE segments have witnessed a strong recovery. “Last year we were nearly on the same levels of 2019 in terms of occupancy levels, and we are surpassing that this year which indicates a very strong recovery,” said Joachim Hartl, Area General Manager – Iberian Peninsula for Hilton. The Austrian national has called Barcelona his home for over seven years and highlighted its culinary offerings and strong cultural values coupled with a vibrant city life, which will continue to attract visitors from all over the world.

Beyond Barcelona

Located just over an hour away from Barcelona is the region of Costa Brava, literally translated as a rugged or wild coast, due to its rocky beach. This is a place one has to add to their itinerary for a quick day trip to enjoy a swim in the clear waters and have a proper Catalan experience. From popular beaches like Lloret de Mar and Tossa de Mar to secluded spots like Aiguablava and Sa Tuna, there is a beach for every preference and mood. Additionally, the region also has seven natural parks and reserves and also serves as a gastronomic wonderland for an authentic Catalan dining experience. During my tour I had made several stops, though my favourite remain the coastal town built in the 800s called Calella de Palafrugell as well as the Peratallada, which has often been referred to as the oldest city in the Mediterranean, that is now home to just over 200 inhabitants.

Verdict

If you were to ask me if I would consider moving to Barcelona for good, it would be a confident yes. Barcelona ranks quite high on my list of recommended holiday destinations and I was particularly mesmerised by the diverse activities and attractions it has to offer. Thanks to the Mediterranean breeze, it tends to be a destination with particularly good weather that does not get too hot during the summers nor is it unbearable during the winters. Overall, it is a perfect gateway for the Iberian Peninsula that offers a spectacular glimpse into the region’s other major hotspots that are worth exploring.

