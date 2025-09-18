Visiting one of the coolest cities in the world? Things to do in Helsinki

Nordic charm, groundbreaking design, a stunning archipelago, unique sauna and coffee culture, and much more… the capital of Finland, Helsinki, has many positives to write home about. Perched on the southern tip of the Gulf of Finland, it is the northern-most capital of the European Union (EU) and a city that has a distinct blend of Russian and Scandinavian heritage. Often dubbed one of the ‘coolest’ cities to live in, Helsinki is known for its sustainable living practices, intuitive urban planning and more recently, innovative technology in areas like healthcare, start-ups and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Helsinki metropolitan area, with a bustling population of over a million people, is incidentally the northern-most urban area in the world and has been voted as one of the most liveable cities across the globe. A city for all seasons, a visit to Helsinki offers a compelling experience with its interesting sights and vibrant gastronomic scene. It is a great place to visit in summer given the unending hours of sunlight and pleasant weather.

History calling

An ideal way to start your exploration of the city is by visiting Senate Square, which is known for its neoclassical architecture. The city, which dates back to the 16th century, was under Russian rule until Finland declared independence in 1917. When Russia annexed Finland in 1808, Helsinki was made the capital and developed in a manner similar to St. Petersburg. So, it is not surprising to find Russian influences in the monuments on the square. With an imposing statue of Alexander II (1894) in the middle, this square has some of the city’s oldest landmarks including Helsinki Cathedral, the main building of the University of Helsinki, Government Palace, and Sederholm House.

The soul of Senate Square and arguably the city is the Helsinki Cathedral, which is one the most remarkable architectural monuments in Finland as well as an emblem for the capital. With its pavilions, pedestals of columns and pilasters, gypsum relief and fine ornamentation on its façade, it is awe-inspiring. Another landmark close to Senate Square is Uspenski Cathedral, which was designed by Russian architect Aleksei M. Gornostayev. Perched atop a hill, this is one of the most well-known Orthodox churches in Europe.

Haven for design lovers

Known for its cutting-edge design, Helsinki is a wonderful place if you appreciate the nuances of fine design. Its rich heritage is reflected in its umpteen design-forward buildings, characterised by clean lines, natural materials, and the perfect blend of form and function. Right from the city’s central railway station, which offers a master class in the National Romantic style of architecture with its elaborate motifs and pillars, to the Temppeliaukio Church, carved out of rock, there is never a dearth of unusual buildings to see in the Finnish capital. The latter is called Rock Church or Cave Church, and its exterior façade is covered by a bed of rocks. The classic Parliament House as well as Oodi Central Library are other examples of elegant and timeless design. Another iconic structure is Finlandia Hall, an experiential event centre designed by Finnish genius Alvar Aalto, and then there’s the unusual Kamppi Chapel of Silence.

No visit to the capital is complete without a visit to the Museum of Finnish Architecture and the Design Museum that is located just next door. The Design Museum gives visitors a unique perspective into the design of objects we use in our daily lives whether it is a chair, a pair of scissors, or even a can. It chronicles the work of several famous Finnish designers and also offers insight into how the game Angry Birds was developed by Rovio Entertainment. The architecture museum chronicles the evolution of buildings and housing in Finland from the late 19th century to present day in relation with the societal developments during that time. The New Museum of Architecture and Design, formed through the merger of the Museum of Finnish Architecture, the Design Museum, and their collections, is being constructed in Helsinki’s South Harbour and will be opened in the next few years.

Explore the city like a local

One of the best ways to experience this Nordic capital is by doing what the locals do. Take a ferry ride and explore one of the several islands off the coast of Helsinki. One of the most popular islands is the Suomenlinna Sea Fortress. This is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was built during the late 18th century. With museums, interconnected islands and plenty of walking trails, the island is replete with centuries-old artillery and defensive walls. It also serves as the residence of as many as 800 people.

Explore the city’s delectable cuisine by visiting Vanha Kauppahalli, the oldest market in Helsinki. Here, you can find everything from fresh sea produce and meat to cheese. There are a number of cafes inside as well; so, you can enjoy your meal while soaking in the vibe of the city. Take time to visit some of the city’s best parks. Sibelius Park, for instance, is known for the Sibelius monument, which pays tribute to the renowned Finnish composer Jean Sibelius. Created by Finnish sculptor Eila Hiltunen, it looks like a crush of organ pipes, with close to 600 of them created in welded steel.

Try a tradition

When in the city, do not forget to relax in a public or private sauna. Rooted in tradition, it is the Finnish way of just not relaxing but also re-connecting with yourself and letting go of stressors.

Find yourself tired after many adventures? Indulge in a kahvitauko, or coffee break — you’ll be in good company. Finland has the highest rate of coffee consumption per person per day than any other country. So, take time to savour some of the best single-origin coffees brewed to perfection either in one of its numerous modern restaurants or in a traditional cafe, or kahvila as it is locally called. These experiences and tastes are something you will definitely cherish for a long time to come.