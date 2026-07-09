Thailand targets 600,000 GCC visitors with new wellness tourism campaign

Thailand is stepping up efforts to attract travellers from the Gulf by positioning itself as a leading global wellness and medical tourism destination, with more than 600,000 visitors from the GCC expected by the end of 2026.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched its new "Healing is the New Luxury" campaign, reflecting growing demand among travellers for wellness retreats, preventative healthcare and personalised travel experiences rather than traditional leisure holidays.

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The campaign comes as Thailand expects to welcome more than 150,000 visitors from the UAE this year, with Gulf travellers remaining among the country's highest-spending and longest-staying international visitors.

To support growing demand, Thailand has expanded air connectivity with the UAE, with more than 140 flights a week, including over 15 direct flights daily, linking Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah with destinations across Thailand through airlines including Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia and flydubai.

Medical and wellness travel gaining momentum

The Tourism Authority said travellers from the GCC are increasingly combining holidays with healthcare, wellness and cultural experiences.

Thailand now offers more than 400 internationally accredited hospitals and clinics, while its medical tourism industry generated approximately 125 billion baht in 2025, underlining growing global demand for integrated healthcare and wellness travel.

UAE travellers typically spend more than 100,000 baht per trip and remain among Thailand's most valuable tourism markets. Medical tourists from the GCC spend even more, averaging 107,662 baht per visit.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said the country is ready to welcome more Middle East visitors as travel demand continues to recover.

"As we enter the high season for Middle East travellers, Thailand is ready to welcome visitors from across the region with confidence," she said.

She added that the new campaign reflects changing travel preferences, with visitors increasingly seeking experiences that improve wellbeing and offer deeper personal meaning.

According to TAT, GCC visitors typically spend between 10 days and three weeks in Thailand, significantly longer than many other international tourists.

While Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Chiang Mai remain the most popular destinations, Thailand is also promoting emerging destinations including Khao Yai, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi and Trat to encourage longer stays and year-round tourism.