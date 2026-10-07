Thailand itinerary from UAE: How to spend 5 days in Bangkok and Khao Yai

There are cities that are busy and then there is Bangkok. If the phrase 'a city that never sleeps' ever needed a physical address, Thailand’s capital would make a convincing case for it. Day or night, people seem to spill onto its streets in endless swarms. Cars inch through traffic, tuk-tuks weave past, food vendors occupy corners, shopping malls rise several storeys above the chaos and, somewhere in between it all, centuries-old temples continue with life as they always have.

Bangkok is a city that demands your attention. But what surprised me most, though, was not its infamous hustle.

Look out of the window while driving through Bangkok and even an ordinary street can become a palette of green, blue, yellow, orange and red. Shops, homes and ageing buildings appear in shades that many of the world's big-ticket metropolises seem to have gradually abandoned in favour of monotone.

But this city does not appear particularly interested in that colour scheme. And rightly so. Why settle for one colour when you can have five?

Bangkok was our introduction to Thailand on a five-day trip that would eventually take us somewhere altogether different. Instead of pairing it with the beaches of Phuket, Krabi or one of Thailand's islands, our itinerary kept the capital firmly in the main character energy for three days before heading roughly three hours out of the city to Khao Yai for two.

The result? A trip that offered two almost contradictory versions of Thailand. One was hustle and bustle and gloriously overstimulating. The other was so quiet that the absence of city noise became an experience in itself. And with the cooler months ahead, it makes for a very promising five-day Thailand itinerary from the UAE.

Day 1: From Dubai to the heart of Bangkok

Our trip began at Dubai International Airport aboard flydubai's inaugural flight to Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport.

The route marked flydubai's second destination in Thailand after Krabi and initially launched as a daily service, before the airline increased the frequency to twice daily later that month following strong demand. The flight operates from Terminal 3 at DXB to Don Mueang, one of Bangkok's two international airports.

For travellers, Don Mueang also offers a useful gateway into the Thai capital, sitting north of central Bangkok. And soon enough, we were in the thick of the city.

Our base for the first part of the trip was Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok in the central Siam district, right beside Siam Paragon.

Which brings us to another Bangkok discovery: if you think Dubai knows luxury malls, the Thai capital will make you think again. Bangkok's malls, including Siam Paragon, are destinations in themselves, with enormous complexes where hours disappear surprisingly easily.

For a first afternoon, that works rather well. An overnight flight followed immediately by an ambitious sightseeing schedule is rarely a recipe for holiday happiness. So, checking in, grabbing a bite, wandering around Siam and allowing yourself to slowly discover the city makes for a gentler introduction.

Day 2: Palaces, temples and Bangkok from the water

If the first day introduces modern Bangkok, the second should belong to its oldworld charm. The Grand Palace is an obvious starting point, but obvious attractions sometimes earn that status for a reason. Once the official residence of Thailand's kings, the sprawling complex remains one of the city's defining landmarks, filled with elaborate roofs and ceremonial buildings.

Within the complex sits Wat Phra Kaew, or the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, one of Thailand's most significant Buddhist temples.

From there, we moved to the Wat Pho pier area, where we took to the water, moving along the Chao Phraya River and into Bangkok's waterways. It is worth doing simply because the city changes when seen from a boat. Bangkok, which can feel relentlessly fast from street level, suddenly unfolds at a different rhythm.

The Chao Phraya has long been integral to Bangkok's geography and identity, connecting historic neighbourhoods and temples with the modern city that has risen around them.

Eventually, we made our way to Wat Pho. And then you see him. The Reclining Buddha is one of those landmarks whose dimensions you can know beforehand and still not quite understand until you are standing beside it. The golden figure stretches through the temple on an almost unimaginable scale, turning your gaze upwards and continually readjust your sense of proportion.

Wat Pho is among Bangkok's historic Buddhist temples and is particularly associated with the Reclining Buddha, making it an easy addition to a day exploring the Grand Palace and the old quarter.

For visitors, there is another reason not to rush this part of the itinerary. Bangkok’s temples are not merely photogenic stops. These are centuries-old spiritual sites that offer a sense of solace and quietude amidst the bustle of the city. Dress appropriately, allow time to observe the details, and remember that the experience is as much about absorbing the atmosphere as it is about getting the photograph.

Bangkok's other temple: the shopping mall

Then, almost comically, Bangkok allows you to travel from centuries of history straight back into unapologetic modernity. ICONSIAM sits on the Chao Phraya and offers a very different interpretation of the city's relationship with the river.

By this point, a pattern becomes apparent. Bangkok is very good at contrasts. Ancient temples and enormous malls. Street stalls and luxury hotels. Boats travelling along waterways while skyscrapers dominate the horizon. Nothing appears particularly concerned about being at odds with the other. There is an organised disorder to the place, a sense that everything has somehow been allowed to coexist.

Day 3: Slow down before seeing Bangkok from above

Three days in Bangkok can become exhausting if every hour is treated as an opportunity to tick off another landmark. So don't.

A slower third day gives the trip room to breathe. Our itinerary included time at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, a city property with a strong wellness focus.

After two days of walking, traffic, temples and malls, setting aside a few hours for a spa treatment, pool or simply doing very little is not wasted holiday time. In Bangkok, it may be strategic planning because it allows you to save energy for the evening.

Later that evening, we headed to Akara Sky Hanuman, a high-rise rooftop venue combining Thai food, drinks and panoramic views with cultural elements.

From up there, Bangkok's apparent chaos rearranges itself into something almost orderly. Roads become ribbons of light, towers crowd the horizon and the seemingly endless city stretches far beyond wherever you thought it might stop.

Spend long enough in Bangkok and you begin to understand that the crowds are not an inconvenience to be navigated around. They are part of the attraction.

Day 4: Leave Bangkok behind for Khao Yai

Roughly three hours from Bangkok, the noise begins to fade out. Not gradually enough for you to miss it, either. A rush of green begins to take over. The air starts to feel different. And suddenly, after three days of city break, there is stillness. That’s when you know you have arrived in Khao Yai.

A sprawling countryside northeast of Bangkok, Khao Yai is known for its forested landscapes and proximity to Khao Yai National Park. And yet, for somewhere reached in just three hours by road, it almost feels as though you have arrived in another country altogether.

The contrast is almost absurd. In Bangkok, you hear sound almost constantly. Here, much of that simply ceases to exist. The temperature feels kinder, green stretches in every direction and nature comes to the forefront.

Our home for this part of the trip was Thames Valley Khao Yai, a resort modelled on the aesthetics of the English countryside. Think stone facades, country-house architecture, all somehow transplanted into Thailand. There is an inevitable moment when you have to remind yourself where you actually are.

The self-contained resort almost feels like a destination in itself. You could easily spend a couple of days here doing very little at all, slowing down, wandering through the grounds and simply soaking in the quietude and greenery.

But if you wish to venture out, an interesting stop is the Khao Yai Art Forest, an outdoor contemporary space where artworks are encountered within the landscape rather than inside the familiar white walls of a gallery.

The journey begins with a 10-minute Fog Forest experience, where you quite literally feel like you have your head in the clouds as mist rolls through the trees and envelops the landscape around you.

From there, the art tour begins, with installations scattered across the forest and discovered along the way rather than confined to a single space. Among them, the tree with the beating heart is a must-see.

An installation by artist duo Scenocosme, 'Pulsus Vitae' asks you to press your cheek against the bark of a tree and listen to what sounds like its pulse beating from within. It is a simple interaction, yet so powerful in creating an almost immediate sense of empathy with the life that exists around us, but is often ignored.

Besides, there is something particularly fitting about seeing art this way in Khao Yai. After Bangkok’s visual overload, the experience asks you to slow down, walk, look around and discover a forest through an artistic lens.

Then comes Bamboo Restaurant, somewhat of a hidden gem tucked into the heart of the forest. Its menus continue that connection with the landscape, drawing on seasonal local ingredients, including produce grown within Khao Yai Art Forest itself. Each course is carefully composed using local culinary traditions, with a presentation that feels almost like an extension of the art surrounding you. And for vegetarians like me, there were options available too.

Day 5: Into Khao Yai National Park

Khao Yai National Park forms part of the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage property spanning a much larger connected landscape of protected areas in northeast Thailand. This is a Thailand very different from the one sold through postcards of tropical islands.

Our route took us to Haew Suwat Waterfall, one of Khao Yai National Park's best-known waterfalls. At approximately 25 metres high, Haew Suwat is fed by the Lam Ta Khong stream, with water dropping over rock into the forest below. And you don't need an epic trek to experience it either. Swimming is prohibited and conditions around the falls vary with the season.

For travellers from the UAE, particularly as we head into the months when being outdoors becomes appealing again, that city-and-nature combination is what makes this itinerary work so well.

And then, one final dose of Bangkok

After escaping into the almost improbable quiet of Khao Yai, we returned to find Bangkok exactly as we had left it: uninterested in slowing down for anyone. Five days into the trip, however, there was still one piece of unfinished business. Shopping.

Back in Bangkok before our flight home, we spent our remaining hours at Chatuchak Weekend Market, and if the city's luxury malls represent one extreme of its shopping culture, Chatuchak happily occupies another.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand describes the enormous weekend market as having 27 sections and more than 8,000 stalls. You could wander for hours and still feel as though you have seen only a fraction of it.

There are linen stores and denim shops, clothes at prices that encourage increasingly questionable additions to your suitcase, roadside stalls selling Thailand's famous dried mangoes and other fruit, and seemingly endless lanes inviting you to make just one more turn.

Food deserves its own time here. We found an area devoted to Thai food rather than the international chains that follow you through most global cities, with a surprisingly good selection of vegetarian and vegan options too.

It is busy, hot, occasionally bewildering and exactly the sort of place where saying "I'll just spend an hour" is a dangerous promise to make.

Too often, Thailand itineraries treat Bangkok as a gateway, somewhere to spend a night or two before moving on to Phuket, Krabi, Phi Phi or another beach escape. But this trip allowed us to discover why Bangkok does not always need to be the stopover. Sometimes, it can be the destination.

Take that boat. Step inside the temples. Get lost in the malls. Eat your way through the city. See it from a rooftop. Let it be loud. And then, just when you think you've had enough of the traffic and the people, drive three hours out and let Khao Yai turn the volume all the way down.

For UAE residents, visa requirements depend on the passport you hold, not your residency status. Travellers with eligible passports can enter visa-free, while those who require a visa must apply through the official Thai e-Visa portal.

Travellers must also complete the free Thailand Digital Arrival Card within the three days before arrival, providing passport, travel and accommodation details. This arrival card is separate from a visa and does not replace one.