Summer holiday deals UAE residents have not seen before
The UAE's favourite tour operator, Holiday Factory, launches unbelievably priced summer deals for travel during July and August, starting from Dh899
For over a decade, Holiday Factory has maintained its place as the leading tour operator in the UAE, consistently impressing residents with incredible holiday deals. This time, they have truly outdone themselves by offering summer packages unparalleled in the UAE.
Travellers can now enjoy summer holidays without the burden of exorbitant high-season fees during July and August travel.
UAE Residents can now book packages to a visa-free destination, Uzbekistan, for as low as Dh899, inclusive of flights, hotels, airport transfers, tour guides, and travel insurance.
Residents can also explore the treasures of Armenia for just Dh1,699, the beauty of Georgia for only Dh1,599, or glamping in nomadic Kyrgyzstan for Dh1,799.
And those willing to splash up to Dh1,899 can treat themselves to a stay in the breathtaking Caucasus mountains or discover the magic of Azerbaijan.
This summer, holiday prices have significantly decreased compared to previous years, where the average price of a package to Eurasia would cost Dh2,500 and more.
Holiday Factory's seasonal packages and special offers never cease to amaze. So, what else does the Dubai-based travel operator have in store for us?
Thanks to a recent visa-free policy for UAE residents, Uzbekistan has become a promising new travel destination. Holiday Factory signed a co-op marketing agreement with the embassy of Uzbekistan to promote awareness of this captivating country among the UAE residents.
Based on current travel trends and Holiday Factory's track record, it's safe to say that Uzbekistan is set to become the next sought-after destination for the UAE residents.
These unprecedented summer deals and the opportunity to explore Uzbekistan visa-free are opening doors for residents to broaden their travel experiences and discover the wonders of the world. Happy travels.