UAE spot records 22°C in peak summer, making it the perfect weekend escape

At nearly 1am on Friday, July 10, Dubai felt like 43ºC because of the humidity. Around two hours away, a few residents at Jebel Jais were enjoying a cool 22ºC, with the weather feeling exactly the same as the actual temperature.

That contrast is why some UAE residents are choosing to head for the mountains after work during summer weekends. Instead of staying indoors or booking an expensive holiday abroad, they are driving to places where the evening air is cooler, the breeze is fresher and spending time outdoors is actually comfortable.

Weather readings on Friday night showed Dubai at 34ºC, while Jebel Jais was 24ºC, nearly 10ºC cooler. Jebel Hafeet recorded temperatures of around 30ºC to 33ºC, while Hatta hovered between 33ºC and 35ºC, making all three destinations noticeably more pleasant than the cities after sunset.

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For those looking to beat the summer heat without leaving the UAE, these are some of the destinations residents are heading to for cooler evenings, fresh air and outdoor experiences:

Jebel Jais

About a two-hour drive from Dubai, Jebel Jais is the UAE's highest peak and records some of the country's lowest temperatures throughout the year. Even in the middle of summer, evenings can feel surprisingly cool compared to the cities.

Many visitors simply drive to the viewpoints, enjoy the mountain scenery, sip tea or coffee and spend a few hours outdoors before heading home.

Ahmed Al Karam, a Dubai resident who regularly visits Jebel Jais during summer, said the change in weather is noticeable almost immediately.

"The difference is obvious as soon as you start climbing. In Dubai, even late at night, it still feels hot, but up there the breeze is cool and you can comfortably sit outside. We usually take tea and snacks, enjoy the view and spend a few peaceful hours before driving back. It feels like you have left the summer behind, even though you are still in the UAE."

Jebel Hafeet

Located in Al Ain, Jebel Hafeet is another favourite among residents looking to escape the city heat. The winding mountain road, scenic viewpoints and cooler evening temperatures make it a popular weekend drive, especially after sunset.

Hatta

Just over an hour from Dubai, Hatta offers a different atmosphere from the city's high-rise skyline. Surrounded by mountains, the area becomes more comfortable in the evening, attracting families and groups of friends looking for a few hours outdoors.

Residents said they choose Hatta for a relaxed drive, a walk around the dam area or simply to enjoy the cooler weather before returning home.

Sameed Shah, who frequently visits mountain destinations during summer, said timing is key. "We usually leave after 4pm so we reach there around sunset. That's when the weather becomes much nicer. We often stay until 10pm or even midnight because it's peaceful, the mountain views are beautiful and the air feels completely different from the city. Whenever we want a break without spending on flights or hotels, this is our first choice."

For some residents, these trips have become a simple way to make the most of summer evenings. Rather than spending another weekend indoors, a short drive can mean cooler temperatures, fresh mountain air and a few hours under the stars, all without leaving the UAE.

Planning a mountain drive? Here's what to know

Residents who regularly visit these destinations recommend leaving after 5pm so you arrive around sunset, when temperatures begin to drop.

Carry plenty of water and some snacks, fuel up before starting the journey, and check that your vehicle, especially the brakes and tyres, is in good condition before driving on mountain roads.