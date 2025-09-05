Rise of the slow traveller: For some, the rarest commodity on any journey is time

There’s a certain kind of traveller who doesn’t run for planes, who never sets an alarm to “catch the sunrise”, and who can spend an entire afternoon with a cool beverage watching the light shift across a single hillside. In a world that has long glorified bucket lists, whirlwind itineraries, and the frenetic pace of Instagram-driven “must-sees”, they are quietly and luxuriously rebelling. This is the slow travel connoisseur, someone who knows that the rarest commodity on any journey isn’t first-class lodgings or Michelin-starred meals. It’s time.

Slow luxury travel is having its moment. Born from the same instinct that led to the slow food movement, it is the antithesis of airport sprints and city-hopping checklists. It is about surrendering to the rhythm of a place, allowing days to unfold without urgency, and relishing the journey as much as the destination. Post-pandemic, when the very act of travel became precious, the wealthy elite began curating trips not to collect passport stamps but to collect moments — a long conversation with a winemaker in a Tuscan village, the stillness of a private deck on the Mekong at dawn, the scent of cedar as a vintage train winds through the Alps.

Perhaps nowhere does slow luxury reveal itself more seductively than on the rails. High-end train travel is less about getting from A to B and more about making A to B feel like a chapter from a novel. The legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express remains the gold standard: polished wood, art deco marquetry, Lalique glass panels, and cabins that feel like they have been plucked straight from the 1920s. Evenings unfold over multi-course dinners prepared by Michelin-starred chefs, and mornings bring the soft knock of your steward delivering breakfast with views of the Dolomites or French countryside gliding past your window. Soon, the Orient Express La Dolce Vita routes will add another layer of romance, taking travellers on languorous journeys through Italy with a design language steeped in mid-century glamour.

Beyond Europe, slow luxury rail takes other forms. In Peru, the Belmond Andean Explorer drapes its passengers in alpaca blankets while traversing the Andes, serving bubbly with breakfast at sunrise and offering a dedicated spa car for massages between Cusco and Lake Titicaca. In India, the Maharajas’ Express recreates the opulence of princely travel, with cabins styled like royal suites, complete with butler service and curated excursions to forts and palaces. Here, the train is not merely transportation — it is a moving five-star hotel, an experience where the landscapes outside the window become a living, cinematic backdrop to life on board.

At sea, slow luxury is rewriting the rules of cruising. Forget cavernous ships with thousands of passengers; the new wave is all about intimacy, design, and curated experiences. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has pioneered the “superyacht cruise” — vessels that feel more like floating boutique hotels, with spacious suites (each with its own terrace), a personal concierge, and itineraries designed to linger in ports rather than rush through them. Soon, Louis Vuitton will launch its own cruise experience, promising to bring its heritage of artisanal detail, hospitality, and style to the open water — a marriage of brand storytelling and seafaring glamour that could redefine luxury at sea. The Scenic Eclipse, dubbed a “discovery yacht”, pushes boundaries further, offering not just penthouse suites but also helicopters and submarines for private explorations. It is the sort of journey where you can spend an afternoon exploring Antarctica’s ice fields and then return to a fine-dining restaurant serving a ten-course degustation.

But slow luxury isn’t just about how you move; it is also about where you go. Increasingly, the high-net-worth traveller is seeking destinations that are off the beaten path — not merely to avoid the crowds, but to discover places that feel intimate, even secret. In France, this could mean bypassing Paris for the half-timbered charm of Colmar in Alsace, where flower-filled canals wind through pastel streets. In Italy, swapping the Amalfi Coast for the thermal springs and lemon groves of Ischia brings a slower rhythm without sacrificing beauty. In Greece, Folegandros offers the whitewashed beauty of the Cyclades without Santorini’s cruise-ship crowds.

Beyond Europe, Africa’s luxury isn’t confined to safari jeeps. Private islands in the Seychelles offer villas where your only neighbour might be a nesting turtle, while Namibia’s desert lodges place you in cinematic solitude beneath star-laden skies. In the North Atlantic, Newfoundland’s Fogo Island Inn turns remoteness into an art form — a place where modernist architecture meets traditional fishing culture, and guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in the island’s rhythms rather than escape them. Even the Arctic is no longer the preserve of scientists and survivalists; today, you can glamp in glass-domed pods under the aurora borealis, sipping hot toddies as the northern lights unfurl across the sky.

Accommodation plays a defining role in slow luxury travel, and the boutique hotel has emerged as its beating heart. Global brands like Aman and Six Senses are masters at embedding guests in a destination’s landscape and culture, offering curated experiences that range from private meditation sessions with monks to foraging excursions with local chefs. In French Polynesia, The Brando — once Hollywood actor Marlon Brando’s private island — offers villas shaded by coconut palms, each with its own stretch of beach and plunge pool, designed to disappear into the surrounding nature. Zannier Hotels, meanwhile, specialises in properties that feel like well-kept secrets — whether it is a farmhouse in rural France or a hilltop retreat in Vietnam, every element is tailored to slow immersion rather than rapid consumption.

The philosophy that underpins all of this is deceptively simple: there is no mad rush. Slow luxury travellers would rather spend three days in a single medieval village than a fortnight racing through ten European capitals. They choose walking tours over hop-on-hop-off buses, private boat rides over speed ferries, and countryside picnics over harried restaurant bookings. They leave space in the itinerary for serendipity — an unplanned grape tasting with a local vintner, an afternoon spent sketching in a plaza, a spontaneous conversation with an artisan that leads to a studio visit.

One dimension of slow luxury that is quietly booming is the bespoke, privately chartered journey. This isn’t just about flying in a private jet; it is about crafting itineraries where the journey itself is part of the indulgence. Ultra-luxury operators like Abercrombie & Kent design multi-week, around-the-world trips where guests travel by chartered aircraft, staying in landmark hotels and private estates, with experiences curated exclusively for them. Companies like Black Tomato specialise in “Epic Trips” — journeys so meticulously planned that they can include everything from private access to archaeological sites to dinners prepared by celebrity chefs in remote locations. Even at sea, “buy-outs” are increasingly popular: affluent families or groups of friends booking an entire yacht, river barge, or even a small cruise ship for their exclusive use.

In the end, slow luxury travel isn’t defined by marble bathrooms or the rarest beverage, but by the moments that cannot be replicated — the sound of rain on your overwater villa in the Maldives, the gentle sway of a train as you drift to sleep between Florence and Paris, the glow of a Greek sunset with no one else watching. As the world of luxury travel evolves, it is no longer enough for an experience to be expensive; it must be rare, it must be personal, and it must be memorable.