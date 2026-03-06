Several European VFS centres remain closed, UAE advisors say

Operational adjustments at some diplomatic missions limit visa appointments, while travel processing continues for several destinations

Partner Content Share:











Over the past week, several European diplomatic missions in the UAE have temporarily suspended visa appointment bookings, while others continue accepting applications as usual.

According to visa consultants, visa appointment bookings are currently unavailable for a number of Schengen countries. These include Greece, Portugal, the Netherlands, Austria, Hungary, Sweden and Luxembourg, with many other Schengen missions operating with limited appointment availability.

In addition to Schengen destinations, South Africa has also temporarily paused visa submissions.

Earlier this week, the US Embassy in the UAE issued a security alert confirming operational adjustments affecting consular services.

Visa advisors also report receiving inquiries from clients regarding the return of passports currently held by the US Embassy.

Despite these developments, industry experts emphasise that international travel from the UAE continues to operate and that these adjustments should not be interpreted as a shutdown of global travel.

“The UAE remains completely safe and international travel continues,” said Anastasia Yanchenko, CEO of Dubai-based advisory firm The Visa Services.

“What we are seeing is that certain embassies are adjusting their appointment schedules depending on operational conditions.”

Appointment slots are limited but still available

According to visa specialists, the number of available appointment slots has decreased in recent days, but the process has not stopped entirely.

“The number of available appointments has indeed decreased, but slots are still appearing,” Yanchenko said.

“For example, today we were able to secure a visa appointment for one of our clients for Japan as early as March 9.”

Several countries continue to accept visa applications in the UAE, including Japan, Switzerland, France, China and Turkey.

Industry advisors say that although the number of appointments has decreased, travellers who plan early can still successfully submit visa applications and proceed with their travel plans.

According to The Visa Services, the UK and Japan remain among the most efficient visa options at the moment, as applications are processed relatively quickly and applicants generally do not need to leave their passports at the embassy during the process.

VFS centres operating with limitations

Many VFS Global visa centres remain operational, although applicants can only submit documents if they have a confirmed appointment.

Due to temporary operational changes at some diplomatic missions, certain centres are currently not accepting new bookings or have significantly limited availability.

Canada and UK announce visa policy updates

Recent updates from several governments indicate additional changes to visa policies.

Canada has published a notice regarding operational adjustments and visa processing updates, affecting some categories of applications.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has announced upcoming changes to its visa system.

According to official UK government guidance, the country will soon apply a “visa brake” mechanism to certain visa categories.

Starting March 26, 2026, applications submitted online by affected nationalities under some student and skilled worker routes may be refused as part of this policy adjustment.

Experts say these developments highlight how quickly visa regulations can change, particularly during periods of geopolitical uncertainty.

Rising demand for travel monitoring

As the situation evolves, demand for travel monitoring services has increased. Travellers are increasingly seeking reliable information about flight routes, visa availability and appointment schedules.

Consultants typically review a traveller’s passport profile, visa options and possible travel routes before advising on the next steps.

“Clients increasingly ask which destinations are open, where visas can be obtained quickly and which routes are currently operating,” Yanchenko explained.

Businesses in the UAE continue to function normally, and international travel remains necessary for many residents, making visa processing and travel planning an ongoing priority

Concierge-style travel support

Travel advisors say they are also seeing growing demand for comprehensive travel assistance.

“If someone urgently needs to leave the UAE or enter the country for business or family reasons, we can organise the entire process,” Yanchenko said.

“This includes identifying the nearest available flights, selecting the safest and most efficient routes, checking visa and transit requirements, and preparing alternative options in case flights change.”

Situation continues to evolve

Experts emphasise that the situation continues to change and travellers are encouraged to rely on official sources and verified advisors when planning international travel.

Despite temporary adjustments by some embassies, international mobility through the UAE remains available, and many destinations continue accepting visa applications.

- Anastasia Yanchenko is the CEO of The Visa Services. For more information, visit TheVisa.com.