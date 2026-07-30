Sarajevo: From city streets to mountain peaks

Cable cars, forest trails and Olympic peaks place outdoor adventure within easy reach of the Bosnian capital

By:

Sana Eqbal | Partner Content Share:











Morning in Sarajevo can begin among the cafés and cobbled lanes of the old town. Before lunch, the city may already be far below, framed by dense forest and rising mountain ridges. That rapid change of scenery is central to Sarajevo’s appeal. Mountains do not sit somewhere on the distant horizon; they surround the capital and form part of its daily rhythm. Forests, rivers, hiking routes and high viewpoints are all accessible without sacrificing the energy, culture and convenience of city life.

The quickest route upwards is the Trebević Cable Car. As the cabins leave the city behind, rooftops give way to wider views across the valley, with Sarajevo gradually revealing its setting between green slopes and distant peaks. The ride ends on Mount Trebević, where cooler air, woodland paths and panoramic viewpoints create an immediate sense of escape.

Trebević works equally well for a gentle afternoon outdoors or a more active day. Visitors can follow forest trails, cycle through mountain terrain or stop at viewpoints overlooking the capital. The experience requires little planning, which is precisely what makes it so appealing. A few hours earlier, visitors may have been exploring museums or shopping in Baščaršija; by afternoon, they can be walking beneath tall trees with the city spread out below.

The mountain is also home to Sarajevo’s former Olympic bobsleigh and luge track, built for the 1984 Winter Olympics. Although no longer used for competition, its sweeping concrete curves have become one of the city’s most distinctive outdoor landmarks. Today, the graffiti-covered track attracts walkers, cyclists and photographers, transforming an Olympic venue into a striking open-air art gallery that brings together sporting heritage, history, nature and contemporary urban art.

Sarajevo’s outdoor landscape extends far beyond Trebević. Igman and Bjelašnica, two of the mountains associated with the 1984 Winter Olympics, provide a larger playground for hiking, mountain biking and seasonal sports. During the warmer months, trails cross open meadows, wooded slopes and rugged highland terrain. When winter arrives, ski runs replace summer paths and the mountains become a natural extension of Sarajevo’s seasonal life.

Igman and Bjelašnica also make rewarding day trips from Sarajevo, while the surrounding rivers add another dimension to the region’s outdoor appeal.

The contrast between the city and the mountains is one of the most rewarding parts of the experience. There is no need to choose between an urban break and an outdoor holiday. Sarajevo offers both, often on the same day.

A quieter side of the region can be found at Vrelo Bosne, with its natural springs, tree-lined avenues and peaceful walking paths; the protected Bijambare Cave Complex, where forests, caves and educational trails create a different kind of outdoor escape; and Skakavac Waterfall, one of Europe’s tallest waterfalls at nearly 100 metres, offering a spectacular destination for hikers and nature enthusiasts.

Clear water, wooden bridges and tree-lined routes create settings suited to unhurried walks and family outings, while more adventurous visitors can seek out cycling, trail activities and river experiences in the surrounding landscape. The countryside changes quickly, moving from gentle woodland to steeper mountain scenery within relatively short distances.

This variety gives visitors control over the pace of the day. Some may prefer a cable-car ride followed by a relaxed walk and lunch overlooking the city. Others can spend hours hiking, cycling or exploring the Olympic mountains. In winter, the focus shifts towards skiing and snow-covered landscapes, while spring and summer open the forests and high trails to longer days outdoors.

The natural setting also changes how Sarajevo itself is experienced. Mountain ridges frame many city views, the Miljacka River runs through the urban centre, and green hills rise behind historic neighbourhoods. Nature never feels separate from the capital; it remains visible from streets, bridges and terraces throughout the day.

Its cooler mountain air, family-friendly nature escapes and easy combination of city life with outdoor adventure make Sarajevo especially appealing to travellers seeking a refreshing European getaway.

Sarajevo’s outdoor appeal is ultimately about freedom: the freedom to exchange historic streets for forest trails within minutes, to choose between quiet scenery and active adventure, and to experience city life and nature as part of the same journey. Few European capitals make that transition feel so effortless.

To discover more, explore Visit Sarajevo.