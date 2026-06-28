From Dh1,400 to Dh9,250: Cheapest, most expensive UAE-India flights this summer revealed

Travellers flying from the UAE to India this August could face huge differences in airfare depending on their destination, with return fares ranging from around Dh1,400 to more than Dh9,200 per passenger.

A Khaleej Times flight price comparison of return fares, searched on June 14 for travel between August 1 and 31 across airlines including Emirates, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, found that while some routes remain relatively affordable, others have become significantly more expensive amid strong holiday demand.

Hyderabad topped the list as the most expensive destination, with return fares reaching Dh9,250 per passenger. Delhi followed at Dh9,090, while tickets to Kochi climbed to Dh7,800.

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At the other end of the spectrum, travellers flying to Mumbai could find return tickets for as little as Dh1,404 on some airlines, while fares to Chennai started from Dh1,678.

The difference is striking. A family of four flying to Hyderabad could spend nearly Dh37,000 on return tickets alone, while another travelling to Mumbai on lower-cost carriers could fly for less than Dh6,000.

Travel experts said a combination of school holidays, summer travel demand, and limited seat availability is driving the surge. "This is among the highest fares we have seen in recent years," said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Tourism.

"Many flights for August and even the end of June are already sold out. South India remains among the most expensive regions because demand is extremely high during the summer holidays," he added.

Subair explained that Hyderabad, in particular, attracts travellers from a vast catchment area. "There is only one major airport serving a massive region, and many people from neighbouring districts also fly from Hyderabad."

He added that festival travel in North India is also contributing to high fares on Delhi routes this year.

According to him, some residents are now choosing longer journeys to cut costs. "Travellers are flying to Mumbai first and then taking domestic flights to Kerala. It may involve layovers and additional travel time, but the savings can be substantial."

Bharat Aidasani, managing partner at Pluto Travels, said strong demand during the school break is keeping flights full. "Bookings are in demand for the summer holidays, and there is a school holiday impact as well. Families want to travel together, and August this year is in high demand. Flights are getting full."

Aidasani added that fares may rise further as airlines see seats filling up closer to departure dates.

For many residents, the rising costs are forcing them to rethink travel plans.

Travel agents advise residents with fixed summer plans to book as early as possible, warning that fares for August are likely to remain elevated as demand continues to outpace seat availability.