Why you need to discover the power of travelling solo

More and more women are choosing to travel alone, here's why
Growing numbers of married women and mothers are travelling solo to gain balance between the demands of work and family life, and experts say it is the key to healthier, happier women, with positive impacts on the whole family.
Sheba Elamkootil, an Indian expatriate in Abu Dhabi, is a mum to boys aged 17 and 21. She has been taking trips alone since 2013 to countries including Egypt, Peru, Zambia and Azerbaijan. Now, at 47, the teacher says, “I’ve always loved travel, and my parents have always been avid travellers. I try to travel with my family quite often as well. But there are certain places I long to see that aren’t really my family’s cup of tea — like Malawi or Ethiopia, where the pull for me is more about culture, stories and connection rather than comfort or leisure.”
Her first real solo experience was to join a group of women for a trek to the Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal, her first time being away from family for almost two weeks.
“I’d led a fairly sheltered life, so things like checking into hotels alone, being fully responsible for my safety and figuring out my boundaries were all new and strangely empowering. That trip changed something in me. It made me realise how alive I could feel when I stepped outside the familiar,” she said.
Though her husband was initially apprehensive, he understood it was something she needed to do. However, Sheba was wracked with what is commonly known as ‘mum guilt’. “I still remember sitting on the plane before that first trip, questioning myself — why am I leaving my kids to go enjoy myself? My mother couldn’t quite understand it either. ‘Why do you want to climb a mountain and that too on your own?’, she asked me. But coming back, I felt lighter, happier and oddly complete. It gave me a sense of accomplishment and a quiet pride in being my own person,” she recalled.
Ever since, Sheba has travelled to more than 50 countries, experiencing new cultures, people, local food, and adventure, including cycling across Vietnam, taking a crafts class in Uzbekistan and a meditation course in Rishikesh.
“Travelling alone isn’t about escaping your family; it’s about rediscovering who you are beyond the roles you play. It builds confidence, courage, and a kind of peace that only comes from trusting yourself completely. Every trip reminds me how lucky I am to explore the world in this way and to have a family that supports this too,” she added.
Tour operator Jules Verne, which specialises in group travel, said solo travellers accounted for 46 per cent of bookings for its trips departing next year, up from 40 per cent in 2023. Just under 70 per cent of its current solo bookings are by women, the company told The Guardian newspaper.
Explore Worldwide and Intrepid Travel both said solo bookings among UK customers had grown by more than 20 per cent in the past two years. Joanna Reeve, UK director at Intrepid Travel told The Guardian that 62 per cent of its solo bookings were women, most of them in the 45-60 age range.
Mea Gold, 37, is a Hungarian-Croatian entrepreneur based in Dubai since 2015 and has been married for five years, but has travelled alone since her 20s, across the US, Europe and Asia. “For me, solo travel isn’t about escaping anything. I think introverted people simply need that time to themselves, even if their life is full and happy. I feel like only extroverts find the concept strange to some extent,” she said.
For Mea, travelling alone despite being married feels “completely normal” and allows her to retain individuality and independence. She feels she has become stronger, more confident, resourceful and creative.
“My husband and I are both independent individuals with different needs. My need is to sometimes get lost in a brand-new city, walking 25,000 steps a day, visiting museums, trying local restaurants, discovering beauty salons or Pilates studios, or simply sitting in a park doing absolutely nothing,” she said.
Together, they have also travelled both abroad and on over 200 staycations around the UAE. “Those trips are all about romance, shared experiences, and creating new memories as a couple. I also accompany him on some of his business trips, which gives us a nice mix of productivity and togetherness. But my solo trips serve a completely different purpose — they’re personal, reflective, and deeply grounding.”
Rebecca Steingiesser, a Consultant Clinical Psychologist and Clinical Neuropsychologist, says solo travel can be a vital opportunity for women in the modern world, balancing the demands of careers and family life.
“Many women operate in a near-constant state of ‘other-orientation,’ where their attention, energy, and emotional labour are directed towards meeting the needs of others and rarely their own. So even the idea of taking time alone to travel can feel selfish and ‘wrong’ to many women,” she said.
“In reality, taking time alone to travel allows for a temporary rebalancing of this equation, which means women can reclaim autonomy, identity, and mental space that can become blurred in the daily routines of caregiving and juggling work and home life responsibilities,” she added.
The Dubai-based therapist explains that solo travel is not about escaping but instead about reconnecting with oneself. “Psychologically, opportunities for solitude foster reflection, self-regulation, and creativity. It allows the nervous system to down-regulate from chronic multitasking and social demands, and allows women to access the restorative benefits of novelty and curiosity, which research shows are key drivers of wellbeing and vitality.
This can also have a very positive ripple effect for couples. Couples who maintain individual space and experiences or hobbies tend to experience greater satisfaction in their relationships, as it helps them to prevent enmeshment and over-dependence,” she says.
Gold agrees. “When I return home, I feel centred and inspired, and seeing my husband again always feels special. Even while I’m away, our long video calls make us miss each other in a healthy, loving way. Solo travel keeps me inspired, balanced, and beautifully myself,” she said.
Not only does it benefit couples, but Steingiesser says children can also learn vital lessons through the experience. “Children witness a parent model self-care and independence and are therefore more likely to be more aware of emotional health and the importance of boundaries and prioritising the self,” she explained.
British expatriate Steffie Sheriff, 39, agrees. Married with a teenage stepdaughter, she has travelled solo five times now. “Each trip came at a point where I could feel life getting a little too full, and I knew I needed to pause and take time for myself. I’ve always been quite self-aware, and I recognised that giving myself space makes me a better partner, step-mum, and person. “There’s also something I really love about the bravery of it, the quiet thrill of doing something that pushes me out of my comfort zone,” she said.
She started with a staycation to Ras Al Khaimah and trips around the UK before going to the likes of women-only retreats in Greece.
“They’ve changed me. Each trip has helped me open up in some way or the other. They’ve given me clarity, helped me form healthier habits, and reminded me who I am beneath all the noise of daily life,” she said. “It’s empowering and grounding, a way to listen to your own voice again. Solo travel, for me, isn’t about escaping life. It’s about coming home to yourself,” she added.