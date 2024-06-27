Planning a trip to Uzbekistan? Here's what you need to know

Photos by Daniela Tully

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 7:02 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 7:03 PM

When we hear the term ‘Silk Road,’ most of us think (unsurprisingly) of silk, and a road, and maybe Marco Polo. In reality, however, The Silk Road was more than just one road: it was a network of many highways, both on land and water. It was also about more than just the trading of silk and goods — it was a meeting point of cultures and a site for an avid exchange of knowledge. And Marco Polo wasn’t the only explorer who wrote about his travels on the Silk Road — so did Ibn Battuta, for example, long before it was even called ‘the Silk Road’, as this is an often misleading term coined by the German traveller and geographer Ferdinand von Richthofen, at the end of the 19th century. Those three — and many other travellers - would have visited places like Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva in their heydays — three breathtakingly beautiful cities located in what is today Central Asia’s Uzbekistan, one of the only two double-land-locked countries in the world.

Uzbekistan is no longer your typical off-the-beaten track destination for individual tourism, but just enough of an exotic and eye-opening novelty to still whet any adventure traveller’s appetite. When you board a night train from Khiva to Bukhara, expect to be asked by many locals to have your picture taken with them (also around major tourist sites!) — their curiosity is still genuine, kindled by pre-mass tourism, not yet spoiled by the popularity and fame that brings mass tourism. But don’t wait for long. The country has too much to offer, the infrastructure keeps improving so fast, and it won’t stay that way. More high-speed trains will soon connect major hubs, in this country five times the size of the UAE, making train adventures like the one described above unnecessary, as most travellers would opt for velocity and commodity over a slow, non air-conditioned — but also more memorable — ride.

The city of Khiva, only ten kilometres away from the country’s border with Turkmenistan, is just a short plane ride away from the capital, Tashkent — and a great starting point to wander the marvels of the Silk Road. When you enter through the gate of the thick, still-intact wall surrounding the city, your time travelling begins almost instantly. The echoes of the once-active slave markets seem to reverberate from the ancient stones around you, or when entering one of the incredibly lavish harems that once offered individual rooms for 40 mistresses. One of the oldest mosques in Bukhara is said to have been buried in the sand to save it from the Mongols, and until the 16th century, the mosque was used by the Jewish population as a synagogue in the evening; another indication of the melting pot of religions and cultures that the city once was. Bukhara’s local Hammam has been continuously in business since the 16th century — the stones you sit on are still the same ones used hundreds of years ago. If only they could talk.

An unknown poet wrote that “you can travel the whole world, see the pyramids and admire the smile of the Sphinx, (…) you can kneel in awe in front of the Acropolis, you can be captured by Rome and the Colosseum (…), but once you’ve seen Samarkand, you will always remain enchanted by its magic.” The poet’s words only truly sink in when you begin to wander, open-minded and open-mouthed, through the hundreds of madrasahs — adorned with that intricate and colourful ceramic tile work that many Expo 2020 visitors came across when visiting the Uzbekistan pavilion — Islamic schools that were once filled with eager students when Samarkand, a city as old as Rome and Athens, was a crucial centre of Islamic scholarly studies.