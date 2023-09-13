Philippines-UAE flights: Emirates issues advisory for travellers

by Web Desk Published: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 8:58 AM

Emirates Airlines have issued an advisory to its passengers ahead of peak travel time.

The airline asked passengers to arrive no later than four hours prior to their departure time in a message.

The advisory said: "Due to high volume of passengers at Ninoy Aquino Manila International Airport, please arrive at the airport no later than 4hrs before the departure of your flight to complete all airport formalities in time."

The airline even said that its check-in desks will close 75 minutes prior to departure time.

