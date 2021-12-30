Peak travel alert at Dubai Airports: Only passengers with tickets will be allowed in terminals

Customers who check in less than 60 minutes before departure will not be allowed to fly

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 10:48 AM Last updated: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 12:50 PM

Only ticketed passengers will be allowed entry to the terminals at Dubai International (DXB) during the ongoing peak travel period. The decision is part of the Dubai Airports’ measures to minimise crowding and “ensure the health and well-being of passengers and frontline employees”.

An estimated 2 million passengers are expected to pass through DXB between December 29, 2021, and January 8, 2022. Average daily traffic is said to exceed 178,000 travellers.

January 2 will be the busiest day of the holiday season, with more than 198,000 passengers expected.

Essa Al Shamsi, vice-president of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports, said: “We always advise friends and families of travellers to say their goodbyes at home instead of coming to the airport. This is even more important now given the situation with the pandemic and the high volume of passengers using the airport during the peak holiday season.

“If a friend or family member is flying out of Dubai during the next 10 days, people can help us in a big way in minimising congestion in and around the airport and making travel safer and easier for everyone by simply not coming to the airport to see them off.”

Dubai Airports has shared some important tips for customers travelling during the holiday season:

Be aware of the latest travel regulations for the destination you are travelling to. Get in touch with your respective airlines and ensure that you have all the necessary documents with the required validity before reaching the airport.

Plan some extra time to get to and through the airport as the roads to DXB could get busy during peak times.

Arrive at the airport no earlier than 3 hours before your departure if you are flying out of Terminals 1 or 2. Check-in online and use self-service options wherever available to start your journey in comfort.

Early check-in options

Emirates Airline said the peak travel period will last till January 10, 2022.

The airline’s passengers may check in as early as 24 hours before their flight departure using the 32 self-service bag drop machines and 16 check-in kiosks available at Terminal 3, or at Emirates' check-in desks.

Located adjacent to Terminal 3 car park area in Zone C, passengers can also use the car park check-in facility from 24 hours and up to six hours prior to departure. There are no parking charges for using the drop-off lane adjacent to this facility.

Customers using the self-service kiosk will receive their boarding passes on the spot, but must still complete their immigration formalities no later than 60 minutes before their flight departure.

Passengers can also check in online up to 48 hours and until 90 minutes before their flight departure.

Passengers who check in less than 60 minutes before departure will not be accepted for travel.