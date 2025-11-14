Nearly 5 million passengers expected at DXB in peak season; Emirates issues travel advisory

Emirates is urging travellers to plan ahead for heavy crowds and traffic at Dubai International Airport (DXB) this December. With the peak tourist season underway, school holidays in Dubai, and lots of local events, the airline expects over 2.3 million passengers departing from the emirate and 2.5 million arriving throughout the month.

Passengers should prepare for busier carparks, additional traffic on the way to the airport, and a bustling terminal during the festive season. To avoid delays, passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours before departure, clear immigration one and a half hours prior, and reach their boarding gate one hour before the flight.

In light of recent rule changes, they should also ensure their luggage complies with Emirates' updated regulations, including restrictions on power banks, smart bags, and e-cigarettes. Power banks under 100Wh must be kept in carry-on bags, while smart bags must have removable batteries and be powered off.

To make travel smoother, Emirates encourages passengers to check in online via the Emirates app or website 48 hours before departure. The app also allows users to access digital boarding passes, register for biometric airport paths, select meals, and plan in-flight entertainment.

Travelers can also skip airport queues by using Emirates City Check-In in DIFC or the 24-hour Ajman location, available from 24 hours up to 4 hours before their flight, and drop off luggage in advance. Those checking in at DIFC between December 15 and January 15 will also earn 2,500 Emirates Skywards Miles each—meaning a family of four could collect 10,000 miles. Free parking is available, and the venue’s opening hours are extended until midnight during this peak period.

For added convenience, travellers departing from Dubai can drop off luggage at the airport the night before their flight at no charge. Passengers who are leaving from Dubai can check-in early and drop off their bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US. Then closer to departure time, customers can proceed directly to the Immigration area at the airport.

Emirates also offers a 'home check-in service' in Dubai and Sharjah, where agents complete check-in and collect luggage directly from the passenger’s home, hotel, or office. This allows travellers to arrive later at the airport with just hand luggage. The service must be booked at least 24 hours before departure and is complimentary for First Class passengers and Platinum Skywards members.