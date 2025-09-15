Pakistani airline Fly Jinnah launches direct flights between Dubai, Lahore

Fly Jinnah, a Pakistani carrier, has announced the launch of its new service connecting Lahore to Dubai, which will start from October 29, 2025.

The airline will operate non-stop flights between Allama Iqbal International Airport and Dubai International Airport. The flights are scheduled twice per week, every Wednesday and Sunday.

Fly Jinnah already operated flights from Sharjah, which means travellers now have direct access from Lahore to two major cities in the UAE: Sharjah and Dubai.

The Pakistani carrier's destinations also includes other international spots like Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Bahrain.

The airline boasts a modern fleet of 6 Airbus A320 aircraft, equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

In addition to that, the airline also offers a loyalty programme “Air Rewards”, through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.