Pakistan: All international flights to operate at full capacity from November 10

All international flights to and from Pakistan will be allowed to operate at full capacity from November 10.
According to Dawn, the country's Civil Aviation Authority sent a notice to all airmen on Thursday confirming the change.
"Government of Pakistan is pleased to allow 100 per cent international passenger flight operations to and from all airports with effect from November 10, 2021 at 0001 PST," said the notice.
The National Command and Operation Centre issued the decision due to the declining number of Covid-19 cases in the country.
According to the NCOC decision, all passengers of more than six years — locals or foreigners — will have to carry a negative PCR test report conducted within the 72 hours prior to boarding a flight for Pakistan.
There will be no need for rapid antigen tests on arrival either, it was clarified. However, the exemption does not apply to those ravelling via direct flight from category 'C' and high-risk countries.
The high-risk countries are Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Germany, Iran, the Philippines and Russia.
Inbound travel to Pakistan from category 'C' countries is banned and only allowed on grant of special authorisation by the NCOC's exemptions committee.
The countries placed in category 'C' are: Armenia, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Iraq, Mexico, Mongolia, Slovenia, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago and Ukraine.
