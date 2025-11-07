Discover Norway: Why Oslo should be your next Nordic getaway

Fjords, forests, saunas, ski slopes, museums and more. The capital of one of the most beautiful countries in the world, Oslo is a city that wears many hats. Often ranked as one of the most sustainable cities in the world, Oslo offers its visitors a slice of the much sought-after Scandinavian charm. With a seamless blend of traditional and modern elements, the city balances beauty with simplicity and functionality which is characteristic of Scandi lifestyle. A city for all seasons, Oslo with its rich history, Viking roots, top notch architecture and vibrant nightlife, is a haven for the discerning traveller. Here is a snapshot of the best things to do on a visit to the Norwegian capital.

Nature in focus

If you’re a nature lover and enjoy panoramic views, your first stop in the city should be the Oslofjord. The best way to experience it is by taking a cruise that takes you on a beautiful ride along Oslo’s breathtaking shoreline while passing through some of the city’s famous landmarks, little islands and historic sites. From catching a glimpse of the Oslo Opera House known for its avant garde architecture to admiring the city’s iconic and Insta-worthy lighthouses, there is plenty to catch up on. Apart from sight-seeing, these cruises are a great way to learn about the country’s history, culture and heritage.

Oslo is one of the greenest cities in the world and is replete with parks and open spaces. Taking a stroll along these parks is one of the best ways to soak in the essence of the capital city with Vigelandsparken being one of the most popular gardens here. Spectacular landscaping, picturesque water bodies and larger-than-life sculptures made by famous artist Gustav Vigeland are some of the highlights of this park. The sculptures which are over 200 in number are aesthetically crafted in granite, bronze and wrought iron. They represent different stages of human life and each one makes visitors ponder, reflect and introspect. Don’t miss the central 17-metre column intricately made up of 121 human figures that is arguably the most famous element of the park.

Skiing is integral to Norwegian culture and if you are a fan of the sport, the Holmenkollen Ski Museum and Tower is worth a visit. The museum which was established in 1923 has the largest collection of skis and winter gear. From enjoying the adrenaline rush in the ski stimulator to soaking in breathtaking view of Oslo from atop, there is plenty to see and do at Holmenkollen. The 60-metre ski jump is known for its cutting-edge design and has been crafted from over 100 tonnes of steel.

Royalty and more

To experience the vibe of Oslo both by day and by night, take a walk along the Karl Johans gate which is Oslo’s main thoroughfare that starts from Oslo central station at one end to the Royal Palace on the other. The cobbled paths leading from the main station are teeming with boutiques, restaurants, cafes and at the end of this vibrant stretch is the Stortinget which is the parliament building. The path leading to the palace is filled with statues, fountains and plenty of green cover. It is lined by several Baroque-style buildings, including the National Theatre. The palace itself is a stunning piece of neoclassical architecture and is the official residence of the Norwegian monarch. While here you can witness the change of guard ceremony as well as explore the palace park complex.

History lovers can visit the Akershus Fortress which was an erstwhile medieval castle that was originally designed to protect the city. This historically significant structure today houses the Norwegian Armed Forces Museum and the Resistance Museum. The Oslo city hall with its twin brick red bridge towers as well as the Nobel peace prize centre which overlooks the harbour are other sites that are not to be missed.

Museum hopping

If museums are your calling, Oslo does not disappoint. Whether you are a lover of art, history or culture, there are several museums in Oslo that you can visit for an engaging experience. While the National Museum is home to a staggering collection of more than 400,000 works which include paintings, art pieces and design objects, the Munch Museum displays the work of artist Edvard Munch. The latter overlooks the Oslofjord and the sculptures, graphic art and paintings are a haven for art connoisseurs.

If ships, vessels and maritime adventures fascinate you, then the Kon Tiki museum as well as the Fram museum must be on your list. The Kon Tiki is a compelling ode to the adventures of Thor Heyerdahl (1914–2002) who sailed the Pacific on a raft crafted with balsawood named Kon Tiki. The museum contains the original vessels and several other exhibits related to the mission.

The Fram museum, on the other hand, chronicles the Norwegian polar exploration of three greats—Fridtjof Nansen, Otto Sverdrup and Roald Amundsen. The museum has the original wooden ship, the Fram, and a host of objects, components and artefacts associated with it. You can get inside and walk within the vessel to get a real feel of the internal cabins of the ship along with all its paraphernalia.

Norsk Folkemuseum is a museum of the country’s cultural history and has on

display buildings from as early the 1500s. From churches and schools to mills

and farmsteads, the museum gives you an interesting insight on life in Norway centuries ago.

Before you go

Oslo has a thriving gastronomic culture, so make sure you try some local specialities made from reindeer, lutefisk and oyster. Brunost made from whey, cream and goat/cow’s milk, sour cream porridge and Norwegian vaffles (waffles) which are served in heart-shaped slices are local delicacies.

Oslo also has a strong sauna culture and there are several options to choose from in case you want to try it out. Soaking in the therapeutic benefits from a sauna session and then jumping into an icy fjord is not just healthy but is a great way to push your boundaries and satisfy your body, mind and soul.

