Single checkpoint, 6 countries: 'One-stop' GCC air-travel system explained

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has approved a ‘one-stop’ (single-point) travel system and will pilot its first phase between the UAE and Bahrain, with the trial scheduled to begin in December 2025 via air travel. Once fully implemented across all six member states, flying across the Gulf will be as simple as travelling between cities in the same country.

Here’s a detailed look at how the scheme will work — and how it complements the Schengen-style GCC tourist visa that’s due to launch next year.

What exactly is the ‘one-stop’ (single-point) system?

It’s a joint border/identity and security clearance process run by Gulf Interior Ministries that lets eligible passengers complete immigration, security, and related checks at one checkpoint before boarding. Gulf nationals can then land at their destination, collect their baggage, and exit the airport without any further formalities.

Are both citizens and expatriates eligible to use the system?

As per the official GCC announcement, the initiative applies to citizens of the six Gulf states — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar. Officials have not clarified if eligibility will expand to resident expatriates in later phases.

Is this the same as the unified GCC tourist visa?

No. The two are distinct but complementary initiatives.

The one-stop travel system focuses on how travellers are processed —specifically Gulf citizens travelling within the region — by merging immigration and security checks between member states.

The unified GCC tourist visa, on the other hand, concerns how tourists travel within the Gulf: It’s a single entry permit that will allow international visitors to travel freely across all six GCC countries.

Both projects share a strategic goal: To boost travel within the Gulf bloc and make it easier.

How is this different from e-gates or smart gates?

E-gates are country-specific fast-track lanes that speed up immigration within one nation.

The one-stop model is a joint clearance framework between GCC countries, aiming to remove duplicate arrival checks altogether on participating routes.

Will eligible passengers need to queue on arrival?

The goal is that travellers arrive as if on a domestic flight - with all checks completed before departure.

Operational details such as dedicated lanes, gates, or signage at airports will be announced closer to the rollout.

Where and when will it launch first?

The first phase will involve air travel between the UAE and Bahrain, serving as the pilot for the broader system.

Officials briefed the media that the trial begins in December 2025, as confirmed by the GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

What checks move to the single point?

Travellers can expect immigration and security screening, and potentially customs formalities aligned between the participating states - eliminating repeated inspections on arrival.

Exact workflow details and digital ID components have not yet been disclosed.

Which airports in the UAE and Bahrain are included first?

Authorities have not named specific airports yet, though the pilot is expected to focus on all international gateways in both countries.

When will other GCC states join the system?

Once the UAE-Bahrain phase is successfully completed and evaluated, the GCC Secretariat says the model will be expanded to all six member states. No timeline has been set for subsequent phases.