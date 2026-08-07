Want to visit Montenegro visa-free? Here's the checklist for UAE residents

If Montenegro has suddenly made it onto your summer travel wishlist, there's good news for UAE residents. The Balkan country has introduced a temporary visa-free entry scheme for eligible residents, making it easier than ever to plan a quick European getaway.

However, there's one important thing to remember: your passport and not your Emirates ID ultimately determines how you can enter Montenegro. While the new exemption opens the door for many UAE residents, the rules differ depending on your nationality and residency status.

What if you have an Emirati passport?

For Emirati passport holders, travelling to Montenegro is relatively straightforward. UAE nationals can visit the country visa-free for up to 90 days, provided they hold a valid passport.

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That said, visa-free doesn't mean you can travel without documentation. Border officials may still ask for proof of accommodation, a return or onward ticket, evidence of sufficient funds for your stay and a passport that's valid for at least three months beyond your planned departure.

What about expatriates living in the UAE?

For expatriates, the answer depends on the passport they hold. Simply having a UAE residence visa or Emirates ID does not automatically entitle you to visa-free entry into Montenegro.

If your passport is already visa-exempt under Montenegro's immigration policy, such as those issued by many European countries, the UK, the US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can enter under the standard visa-free rules applicable to your nationality.

Another option is if you already hold a valid multiple-entry Schengen, UK or US visa or residence permit. Montenegro allows many travellers with these documents to enter without applying for a separate Montenegrin visa, usually for short stays of up to 30 days.

If neither of these applies, you would normally need to apply for a Montenegro visa before travelling through the Embassy of Montenegro in Abu Dhabi.

The new visa-free scheme for UAE residents

However, what has changed this year is a temporary visa exemption introduced specifically for foreign nationals living in the UAE. Running from May 1 to October 1, 2026, the scheme allows eligible UAE residents to visit Montenegro without a visa for up to 10 days.

To qualify, travellers must:

Have held continuous UAE residency for at least three years

Fly directly from the UAE to Montenegro

Hold a passport that's valid throughout their stay

Present a confirmed hotel booking or tour package

Carry a return ticket

It's worth noting that this is not a visa on arrival, nor can it be extended beyond the 10-day limit. Travellers who transit through another country instead of taking a direct flight are not eligible for the exemption and will instead be subject to Montenegro's regular visa rules.

A few things to know after you arrive

Once in Montenegro, foreign visitors must be registered with the local authorities within 24 hours of arrival. If you're staying in a hotel or licensed accommodation, this is usually done on your behalf. However, those staying in private apartments or Airbnb properties may need to complete the registration themselves or ask their host to do so.

Travellers should also make sure they don't exceed the maximum stay allowed under their entry category. While Emirati passport holders can stay for up to 90 days, travellers using the new UAE residency exemption are limited to 10 days.